Stanford professor to hold lectures over climate change at OU

OU’s Carl Albert Center is hosting a Stanford professor for a lecture series on climate change next week.

Stanford political science professor Bruce Cain will hold lectures on the effects of climate change for the 2019 Julian J. Rothbaum Distinguished Lecture in Representative Government. The lectures will be held daily at 3:30 p.m. from Oct. 22-24 in the Mary Eddy and Fred Jones Auditorium at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.

These lectures are a part of an annual endowed lecture series that focuses on bringing in professors from other universities, said Michael Crespin, director and curator of the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center. Each professor speaks over a topic of their choice, usually relating to government issues.

“I think (climate change is) a great topic for this year,” Crespin said. “A lot of us are thinking about climate change, and we need to think about how can the government help us solve this problem.”

Cain will speak over the politics of climate change in the American West and present three different lectures over this topic.

The lecture on Oct. 22 is titled “Climate Politics in the West: Is Red the New Green?” and will focus on the relation between party polarization and thoughts on climate change.

Cain will focus on politicians’ roles during natural disasters on Oct. 23 in a lecture called “The Potential Opportunities of Climate Catastrophe.”

On Oct. 24, Cain will focus on the evolution of climate change and political responses with his lecture “Climate Change Creep and Political Inertia.”

Because of the relevance of this topic, Crespin hopes attendance numbers are high.

“I know students are really busy, and it’s sometimes hard to attend these things, but I think it will be worthwhile,” Crespin said.

