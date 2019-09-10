Speaker McCall appoints House Education Committee chair to serve on national education organization

Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, appointed House Education Committee Chair Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, to serve on the Education Commission of the States, according to a press release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
According to the release, the Education Commission of the States is a national organization that develops education policy ideas and provides state-by-state research for policymakers.
Rep. Baker was an educator for almost 20 years, has her master's degree in education and has served as chair of the House Education Committee since 2017, according to the release. Rep. Baker said in the release she is very honored to join the Education Commission of the States.
The Education Commission of the States, which is a part of Compact for Education, provides a forum for all branches of government in the compact states to discuss educational policies and is located in Denver, Colorado, according to the release.
The state of Oklahoma is a member of the Education Commission of the States, which appoints seven commissioners from each state, according to the release.
Oklahoma’s current members of the commission include Gov. Kevin Stitt and his proxy; Secretary of State Michael Rogers; Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister' State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Glen Johnson; Board of Career and Technical Education Director Marcie Mack; state Sen. Jason Smalley and state Sen. Gary Stanislawski.
