Southwest Power Pool implementing rolling outages across region due to winter storm

Warm in power outage

Graphic via National Weather Service.

 via National Weather Service

Southwest Power Pool will implement "controlled interruptions of service" to prevent further uncontrolled outages due to an ongoing winter storm that has affected at least 14 states across the southwest.

SPP's grid operator declared an Energy Emergency Alert at 10:08 a.m., forcing the grid to rely on reserve energy, which the grid has now exhausted. OU's Emergency Prep Twitter account retweeted the announcement at around 1p.m., explaining that "outages could be as long as an hour over the next few days, perhaps multiple times," and warning members of the community to keep their cell phones charged.

"In (SPP's) history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service," said SPP's executive vice president and COO Lanny Nickell in a press release. "It's the last resort that we understand puts a burden on our member utilities and the customers they serve, but it's a step we're consciously taking to prevent circumstances from getting worse, which could result in uncontrolled outages of even greater magnitude."

OU's Norman campus has now closed Feb. 16, with no classes or activities continuing. The National Weather Service Norman announced another winter storm watch is in affect for the area from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, with an additional "6 to 8 inches of snow accumulation" possible over portions of central and southeastern Oklahoma. 

