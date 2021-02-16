Southwest Power Pool calls for rolling blackouts across Oklahoma

The Southwest Power Pool has called for rolling black-outs in Oklahoma as a continuing winter storm threatens uncontrolled outages across the state.
In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative said the outages will affect residents in areas including Norman, South Oklahoma City, Dibble, Cole, Bridge Creek and Moore, and should last one hour.
In an 8:21 a.m. update, OG&E announced that it initiated hourly rolling blackouts throughout its service area as directed by SPP. These interruptions will “manage regional system load” and should last between one and two hours, according to the tweet. Customers don’t need to report outages.
Over 115,000 OG&E customers are affected by the outages, including 13,136 outages in Norman, according to the Norman Transcript.
Over 115,000 OG&E customers are affected by the outages. @NormanNews Oklahoma City: 50,316 outagesNorman: 13,136 outages— Reese Gorman (@reeseg_3) February 16, 2021
There is no system in place for OG&E to warn customers about rolling blackouts, it also reported.
According to the National Weather Service Norman, a winter storm warning is in effect for the area from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. An additional 6 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible in areas of central and southeast Oklahoma.
UPDATE: OG&E announced on Twitter no more rolling blackouts will be necessary as of 10:15 a.m.
According to the tweet, SPP notified OG&E that further temporary service interruptions won’t be required, and the two agencies will continue to coordinate if further action is needed. In the post, OG&E encouraged Oklahomans to reduce natural gas and electricity use to “minimize further interruptions.”
Update 10:15 am, Feb. 16, @SPPorg notified OG&E temporary service interruptions aren't required at this time. We continue to coordinate with SPP should more action be required. Please continue taking steps to reduce natural gas & electricity use to minimize further interruptions. pic.twitter.com/Yqbhe3504l— OG&E (@OGandE) February 16, 2021
Ward 1 Norman Councilmember Kate Bierman said in a text message to The Daily that an area of Ward 1 near Alameda and Shiloh was affected by power outages around 9:30 a.m. She added OG&E isn’t providing details about its circuits, so city leaders are trying to piece information together themselves.
This article was updated at 11:36 a.m. to reflect an OG&E announcement that further rolling blackouts are not necessary, as of 10:15 a.m.
