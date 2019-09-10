Sooner Showcase Career Fair gives students place to learn about internships, full-time jobs opportunities

OU Career Services will host the Sooner Showcase Career Fair on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The event will be held from 12:30-4:30 p.m., will feature over 150 employers and is the university’s biggest recruiting event of the year, according to a press release from OU Career Services.
According to the release, students can register prior to the event in the Career Services Office in Suite 323 of the Oklahoma Memorial Union. If students register before the event, they will be able to skip the line the day of the fair.
More than 30 industries will be represented and are looking for full-time employees and interns, according to the release.
Career Services recommended students prepare for the fair by doing the following:
Update Handshake profile
Pre-register for the event
Download the free “OU Career Fairs” app
Get resume critiqued
Attend career fair preparation workshops
Sign up for mock interviews
For more information and tips on the career fair, follow Career Services on social media.
