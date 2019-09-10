You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Sooner Showcase Career Fair gives students place to learn about internships, full-time jobs opportunities

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooner Showcase

The Sooner Showcase Career Fair is hosted by OU Career Services.

 via Sooner Showcase website

OU Career Services will host the Sooner Showcase Career Fair on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The event will be held from 12:30-4:30 p.m., will feature over 150 employers and is the university’s biggest recruiting event of the year, according to a press release from OU Career Services. 

According to the release, students can register prior to the event in the Career Services Office in Suite 323 of the Oklahoma Memorial Union. If students register before the event, they will be able to skip the line the day of the fair. 

More than 30 industries will be represented and are looking for full-time employees and interns, according to the release.

Career Services recommended students prepare for the fair by doing the following:

  • Update Handshake profile

  • Pre-register for the event

  • Download the free “OU Career Fairs” app

  • Get resume critiqued

  • Attend career fair preparation workshops

  • Sign up for mock interviews 

For more information and tips on the career fair, follow Career Services on social media.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments