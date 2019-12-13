Small electrical fire in Couch Tower causes early morning evacuation

A small electrical fire early Friday morning in Couch Tower resulted in an evacuation of the building.
According to a statement from OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, the fire began in a student dorm room at about 2 a.m. Friday. Students were alerted and evacuated, and none were injured.
After about 90 minutes, according to the statement, the situation was deemed safe on students living on unaffected floors were allowed to return to their rooms. Because of activated sprinkler systems, a small number of affected students were temporarily relocated.
According to the statement, most students had completed their final exams, which took place this week, but academic deans were notified of the situation and asked to provide assistance as appropriate.
“The university is working directly with each student to address damage to personal belongings,” Keith said in the statement, “and is in the process of creating an emergency fund to allow students to immediately replace their items and receive appropriate reimbursement.”
