Six OU administrators received over $800,000 total in retention payments approved in 2017, NonDoc reports

Retention payments to six current and former administrators approved by the OU Board of Regents in June 2017 have come to total over $800,000, NonDoc reported Thursday.
As part of an agreement for longtime University of Oklahoma President David Boren to retire, the OU Board of Regents authorized Boren’s request for what has become more than $800,000 in “retention incentive” payments to six of his top vice presidents. The agreement authorized what could have been more than $1 million in payments, though some did not come to fruition, according to university records.
Then-OU Board of Regents Chairman Clay Bennett helped facilitate the creation of a bonus-based “executive administration program” (EAP) approved June 20, 2017. Two months after the board’s decision, Boren announced he would retire as president June 30, 2018, while retaining an OU office and a teaching role.
In letters to the six vice presidents, Bennett said the EAP’s bonuses and pension contributions would be “paid from private funds” and were intended to maintain “institutional continuity.”
Read the full story from NonDoc here.
