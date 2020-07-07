Shell Belle's Bakery opens on Campus Corner, hopes to provide safe space, allergen-friendly options

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged restaurants in many ways, a new, local bakery on Campus Corner is opening for the first time Tuesday, ready to begin raking in dough.
Shell Belle’s Bakery Cafe, opening in the space formerly held by cupcake and coffee shop Crimson and Whipped Cream, is holding a soft opening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Norman resident and owner Shelley Hall said she had planned to open her store June 1, but she decided to wait until a later date due to safety concerns and hopes that decision won’t set her new business back too much. Hall also said her restaurant will continue to take safety measures as cases spike in Oklahoma.
“All my employees wear masks, we do extra cleaning … and just try to do what we can,” Hall told The Daily Tuesday. “I provide masks for customers if they don't have one and ask that when they're at the bar that they wear one just to help protect my employees.”
Along with providing a comfy, sanitized store, Hall is also bringing an assortment of fresh breads and other baked goods, soups, sandwiches and coffee drinks to Campus Corner. In order to best cater to the nearby OU community, Hall said she plans to offer a 10 percent discount on her goods for OU students and faculty who bring their university ID.
Hall also said she’s attempting to make everything on her menu gluten-friendly to help those with dietary and medical constraints. Hall said while attending Platt College’s pastry chef program, she recognized the need for more gluten-friendly items and plans to put her knowledge of making healthy food to work.
“I went to pastry school to learn how to provide allergen-friendly and sugar-free (food) too, and that is an underserved market,” Hall said. “I know a lot of people that can't have sugar and there's nothing good (for them to eat), and so I want to get to the point where I can offer those kinds of items for different people along with offering our classic stuff so that anybody can have anything.”
As Hall encourages health precautions and prepares to serve a wide variety of customers, she said she also wants her restaurant to be a space where patrons can feel secure on Campus Corner and around Norman.
“I want my place to be safe while we're open for people to come in and if they don't feel safe in a situation, they can come in here and we can help them feel safe,” Hall said. “One way I describe it is kind of like the way you feel when you go into Grandma's kitchen. It's just safe and warm and comforting.”
