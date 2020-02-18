'She will speak her mind': Belinda Higgs Hyppolite brings characteristic honesty, determination to new role as OU's vice president of Diversity and Inclusion

When James Hyppolite entered a Ruby Tuesday in Orlando in 2014, he likely didn’t expect to find the strong bond that significantly changed his life.
Idly sifting through lettuce leaves and other garden greens at the salad bar, he thought it polite to pass a plate to a stranger waiting beside him. The woman thanked him with a smile — and what would have been the end of the interaction for most people carried on, spurred by an unknowable charisma.
“I knew she was different in all the behavior, the body language and composition that people have,” Hyppolite said. “She was special. There was something about her I couldn’t figure out.”
Some who know Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, who was then the assistant vice president for community support at the University of Central Florida and took over as OU’s current vice president for diversity and inclusion in January, said they feel the same.
“She always knew the right things to say to me to help guide me through that first year (at UCF),” said Alexandra Jean-Louis, a health sciences sophomore at UCF who was paired with Higgs Hyppolite through a faculty mentorship program. “I appreciated every moment and every piece of advice she gave me. It was all really heartfelt and friendly.”
Higgs Hyppolite — and what Hyppolite called her “vibrant personality” — are now tasked with mending OU’s troubled recent relationship with race and diversity on campus. The success story leading her to OU began in the rural town of Malden, Missouri, in a family fraught with both scars and triumphs resulting from America’s problematic history with race.
One of the earliest lessons she learned was the importance of respecting and working with others, Higgs Hyppolite said.
“Growing up in a small farming community you learn a lot about family values,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “A lot about working together as a community and working together as a collective to be able to get it done.”
Harley Higgs, Higgs Hyppolite’s father, said family and community loyalty were important not only to Higgs Hyppolite and her four siblings during their youth, but to the first members of their family to come to Missouri after fleeing racism elsewhere.
Higgs said his grandparents originally fled to Missouri from Tennessee. At times, his grandparents told him, black people in the area would go missing, and would later be said to have “stolen more chain than they could handle” — meaning they were bound and thrown into a river to drown.
By the time Higgs Hyppolite and her siblings were growing up, their mother and father were well-established in Malden and accepted in the community, Higgs said. Her parents had lived in and around Malden for several years, originally working as sharecroppers harvesting soybeans, cotton and other crops, before becoming involved as political and faith leaders — their mother as a city councilwoman, and their father as a pastor in the local church.
Shelia Burkhalter, Higgs Hyppolite’s older sister, said she and her siblings never experienced any direct or targeted racism while growing up, but heard about incidents close to their community. The town also had clear racial division in its housing, Burkhalter said.
“I would say it was a friendly town, but I will also say that there was definitely a color line,” Burkhalter said. “There was a ‘right’ side of the tracks and a ‘wrong’ side of the tracks.”
Despite the hostile history with race that brought her family to Malden, Higgs Hyppolite said she was inspired to transcend and fight racial barriers by her parents and her grandmother, who was active in bus boycotts and the civil rights movement.
“My mother was an educator and a politician, as well as the first African American woman to hold a city council seat in my small hometown,” Higgs Hyppolite said, “which helped shape my formative years because both of my parents were activists for human rights and civil rights issues.”
Their parents were some of the first organizers to start programs in Malden benefiting families in need, Burkhalter said, providing food and gifts for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Higgs said his daughters reflect much of the work ethic and tenacity that made their mother a beloved community figurehead.
“I don't think that I could actually find words to describe this lady — she was a real go-getter,” Higgs said. “She always had a smile on her face, always a very aggressive person. She saw something that she wanted, she would go for it. She became a double amputee (due to diabetes complications) but you would’ve never known it by the way she was always busy.”
Higgs Hyppolite said the example set by her parents in overcoming racism in their lives and assisting those in need laid the foundation for a career advocating for underrepresented groups in higher education. Her father also ensured education and faith were emphasized throughout their childhood, helping propel his children toward higher education.
“I would tell them education plus God equals success,” Higgs said. “That's the way I look at it.”
Both of Higgs Hyppolite’s parents earned their high school diplomas and college degrees non-traditionally, Burkhalter said, adding that the emphasis they put on the importance of education was rewarded — each of their children has at least a bachelor’s degree, with four achieving master’s degrees. Higgs Hyppolite was the first to earn a doctorate, Burkhalter said.
Although she understood the importance of higher education, Higgs Hyppolite said her path remained unclear until late in her academic career.
“When I went to college, I think I couldn't really decide what I wanted to do, and so I dabbled in a lot of different majors,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “I was a history major, I was a business major, I was a home interior design major, but I still managed to graduate in four years.”
Originally hoping to become an attorney, Higgs Hyppolite said she learned shortly after entering law school that it was not the best for the career she wanted.
A combination of experiences throughout her collegiate career and afterwards — involvement in student government, Greek life and even work in the juvenile justice system in Iowa and Illinois, where she provided mental health services to children — helped her realize her passion for professionally advocating for marginalized communities, Higgs Hyppolite said.
After over 20 years of higher education experience, Higgs Hyppolite said she has come to accept the often difficult work in order to positively impact students however she can.
“It's not easy. Most of the time, it's not popular, and I surely didn't set out to be popular,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “I do set out to want to make a difference in the lives of people, that's kind of why I do the work I do today.”
Higgs Hyppolite said she hopes to bring her genuine self to that work at OU every day.
“I think it's important to know yourself and to take you into any situation that you go into,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “It doesn't make any sense for you to have 17, 18, 19 years of being yourself and then feel like you have to stop being you to be accepted or fit into specific places.”
Higgs said one of his daughter’s most prominent traits is a clear mindset on what is right and wrong, and a blunt but professional honesty he said she will bring to OU in addressing racist incidents — like OU professor Peter Gade’s use of the N-word in class, which occurred the same morning The Daily spoke with Higgs.
“She will speak her mind — even at the cost of her job if it's necessary,” Higgs said. “She will be nice about it, she will be very professional, because that's the way she's been taught. ... I think if (Gade) has to sit down and talk with her or go before a committee with her in it — I think he's going to meet his match.”
Hyppolite added that he expects Higgs Hyppolite to make a lasting contribution at OU.
“She's a very formidable woman with a lot of gravitas,” Hyppolite said. “She is everything you can ask in someone who is leading the charge for social mobility.”
