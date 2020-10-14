You are the owner of this article.
SGA Undergraduate Student Congress unanimously passes resolution supporting LGBTQ+ community

sgameeting

A screenshot of the Student Government Association Undergraduate Congress meeting on Oct. 13, 2020.

 Screenshot by Gabriela Tumani

The OU Student Government Association unanimously passed a resolution in support of the LGBTQ+ community and a bill granting funding to some student organizations at its Tuesday evening meeting.

The congress discussed the "Auxiliary Allocation 5 Act of 2020-2021" bill, which granted funding to the OU Competitive Robotics Club, Sooner Off-Road, Hacklahoma and Student Consulting Prep. 

Congressional Administration Committee Chairman Foster Hillis also announced that the “True Democracy Now” and “Civic Participation Act,” reforms to the SGA election process discussed in previous SGA meetings passed in the Graduate Student Senate. 

The “National Coming Out Day 2020” resolution recognizes the members of the LGBTQ+ community at OU, as well as movements that fight for full equality and seek to end discrimination and violence, according to its text. 

In the resolution, SGA acknowledges LGBTQ+ individuals in all stages of coming out, recognizes individuals who are able to live openly, as well as those who cannot for their own safety, and condemns acts of violence and stigmatization against the LGBTQ+ community including physical violence, legislative violence, and institutional violence.  

Secretary Emily Tucker, one of the authors of the “National Coming Out Day 2020” resolution, expressed gratitude after members passed it unanimously.

“I just really want to thank everyone who helped on the ‘National Coming Out Day’ resolution,” Tucker said in the meeting.  “Being able to be a gay woman in student congress now and being able to pass this resolution unanimously — it’s just really rewarding to see how far we’ve come.”

