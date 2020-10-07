SGA Undergraduate Congress approves election reforms, turns down hostile amendment in weekly meeting

The SGA Undergraduate Congress approved broad reforms to its election process and debated a hostile amendment to the bill at its Tuesday evening meeting.
Congress members debated Congressional Administration Chairman Foster Hillis’ “True Democracy Now Act of 2020” bill, and discussed concerns involving the bill. The Congress also saw a hostile amendment by External Affairs Chair Taylor Broadbent to propose a change in Hillis’ bill.
The “True Democracy Now Act of 2020” is a bill that allows for more open and fair elections by providing safeguards to protect candidates and making it more accessible for voters to vote on candidates, according to the bill's text. It also removes all fines, and clarifies, streamlines and updates all language as necessary and reorganizes the election sections.
Some congress members expressed concern about the bill only going into effect in the spring, after the fall general election, and asked if the body could enact some of the provisions now and some later to not cause too much confusion.
Chair Savanah Patterson said the bill will be important no matter when it is released. Patterson believed enacting part of the provisions now would overcomplicate the process.
“It makes the process more complex than it really needs to be. I know that it feels like this election is a big one because we’re in college, and it’s a big election — it’s the SGA election,” Patterson said. “But really in the grand scheme of things, it’s just one election and this bill is so massive and so important that we want this to be lasting, so it doesn’t really matter whether or not it comes now or comes later. It will have the same effect, and I think overcomplicating it is something that is not worth the outcome it could have.”
Some members were also concerned about the digital signatures involved in the campaign rules. They said campaigns done through GroupMe and social media could be a violation of the campaign, where people are not allowed to send unsolicited messages.
Hillis said the bill rule moves all signatures to an online form. He said people must sign up with their 4x4 and it must be approved by the election commissioner and Office of Student Affairs so they can make an Engage form.
Broadbent said a hostile amendment— which would strike unnecessary language that could invalidate certain aspects of the election process— in “True Democracy Now” would make the election process better.
“It provides the clarity that we need to avoid a lot of Superior Court contests, avoid a lot of election violations that are unnecessary and so forth. Making it to where it is validated after the Fall 2020 elections means that we don’t get the opportunity to use this bill to what was truly designed for, which was to make the election process easier — which is the election we vote the most: the SGA presidential election,” Broadbent said.
The “True Democracy Now” bill passed with a final roll call of 34-0-0. The hostile amendment, however, had a roll call of 7-21-6 and failed to pass.
Congress also saw the “Civic Participation Act of 2020” bill, which honors the 2020 U.S. Election cycle and encourages civic participation in both the 2020 U.S. Election cycle and the Fall 2020 SGA Elections by amending the date of the Fall 2020 SGA Elections from Nov. 3 and 4 to Nov. 4 and 5. The bill passed with a roll call of 35-0-0.
The "Auxiliary Allocation 4 Act of 2020-2021", which appropriates funds of the SGA to some student organizations on campus including the Asian American Student Association, Turning Point USA and the Black Theater Collective, passed with a roll call of 30-1-3.
