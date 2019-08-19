SGA to prioritize university accountability for diversity, inclusion in fall semester; OU approves gym renovations

The Student Government Association’s top priorities for the fall semester include ensuring university accountability on diversity and inclusion and beginning renovations to Sarkeys Fitness Center.
Updating the gym was a major part of SGA President Adran Gibbs’ platform when he ran for office, and Gibbs said renovations have been approved for Sarkeys Fitness Center that will include new flooring, weight equipment and a CrossFit center created by combining two current racquetball courts into a new space. Artwork will also be updated.
“If you look at our athletics facilities,” Gibbs said, “they’re best-in-class. They’re state-of-the-art, they’re beautiful and gorgeous. And our recreational facilities for the average student aren’t necessarily there. It’s definitely good, especially for an institution of our size, but there’s always room for improvement.”
Gibbs said the first phase of the renovations could begin as early as December or May at the latest. They are expected to be completed by the end of summer 2020.
Student desires for the gym informed the renovation plan, Gibbs said, and were gathered in the spring semester through gym exit surveys and informal student testimonials.
The renovation will be funded using $494,837 allocated from the student activity reserve fund, Gibbs said. This money comes out of the student activity fee, which students pay annually. The fee supports student organizations and services, counseling and testing, student media, career services, campus facilities and transportation services.
Two percent of the student activity fee goes into the student activity fee reserve fund, which Gibbs said can be used for major capital expenditures such as the Sarkeys renovations. Funding from the reserve must be approved by a five-person committee of student leaders headed by David Surratt, dean of students and vice president for student affairs.
Gibbs said now that the gym renovation plan is in place, his administration will have more time to devote to other issues.
“(When SGA Vice President Prince Ohene-Nyako) and I ran, the gym was our big-ticket item,” Gibbs said. “We hadn’t promised it, but we promised to work very hard to deliver. And we did, which is great. So now that gives us time to work on more important issues, like making sure that we’re holding administration accountable when it comes to working on diversity and inclusion.”
The university released phase two of its diversity and inclusion plan and held a meeting with campus leaders, faculty and staff Aug. 5. Gibbs, who attended the meeting, said it included people from all three of OU’s campuses to work on a collaborative approach to the plan’s implementation.
“(The plan is) online and publicly available,” Gibbs said. “So as a student leader that’s refreshing to see, and going forward I think they will be foundational to creating a university that we all want to see, that is more inclusive and that is more representative of the communities in the state and across the country and the world.”
Gibbs said in addition to the Multicultural Advancement Committee, which convened in the spring, the plan contains four main committees aimed at understanding and addressing challenges students face in the area of diversity and inclusion. The committees include student financial issues, curriculum, international student services and university-mandated trainings with retention and recruitment.
The committees will give recommendations on how to lessen challenges for students in those areas, Gibbs said, such as increasing transparency on student fees.
Gibbs said when some international students could have faced deportation in the spring due to an inability to pay outstanding bursar balances, better fee transparency and more timely and intentional reminders about bursar balances could have improved the situation.
“There needs to be better communication to let those students know to create a payment plan or to come speak with an adviser in the Student Financial Center,” Gibbs said. “So the recommendations look at students’ prospective problems and aim to fix them by making those recommendations to the administration.”
Emma DeAngeli, chair of the Undergraduate Student Congress, said holding the university accountable on diversity and inclusion will also be among the highest priorities of the body she oversees.
“Diversity and inclusion is a big priority we’re working on,” DeAngeli said, “and I think my biggest goal is getting the body to better and more accurately represent the student body.”
DeAngeli said she would work to enable members of congress to accomplish their own goals and initiatives, and that she has met with each committee chair within congress to learn some of their priorities for the semester.
Members of congress will focus on gaining a better understanding of the university’s diversity and inclusion plan, DeAngeli said, and ensuring the plan is adequately addressing the university’s challenges while also working to attract leaders in congress who are more reflective of the student body.
DeAngeli said other priorities include continuing with the food recovery network, an initiative that moves leftover food to places that need it; continuing to look into issues with university Title IX; solidifying the Student Environmental Coalition; and emphasizing the election process over the application process for congressional selection.
Gibbs said as the end of his time as SGA president approaches, the experience has been rewarding.
“Looking back,” Gibbs said, “I would say that the experience has been so impactful. It doesn’t matter who the credit goes to, it just matters the impact we’re making. And I really feel like we’re doing that.”
