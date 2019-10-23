SGA to hold presidential, vice presidential debate ahead of election

The Student Government Association presidential and vice presidential debate will be held 7 p.m. Thursday in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
The debate will feature presidential candidates Justin Norris, Jamelia Reed and Vivek Vijay, and vice presidential candidates Dalton Gau, Rosa SanRoman and Behin Sanei.
SGA president Adran Gibbs said the candidates will be asked prewritten questions, but there will be time for crowd-sourced questions from Twitter at the end of the debate. Gibbs and SGA chair Emma DeAngeli will moderate the debate.
Gibbs said the debates before SGA presidential elections are a running tradition and a valuable way for the candidates and the OU community to communicate.
“It’s a great way for, especially, OU students just to get engaged with the candidates who are running and perhaps they can know a little bit about their campaign better. And it’s also a good way… for (candidates) to get really good information about… how we can listen better,” Gibbs said. “It’s mutually beneficial for both (students and candidates) to have the debate.”
SGA presidential and vice presidential elections will be held Oct. 29 and 30.
