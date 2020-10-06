Sexual assault reported in Adams Center

According to OU Police Department logs, a sexual assault was reported in on-campus housing last week.
The OUPD logs, which were updated Tuesday morning, show the report was made at 2:19 p.m. on Oct. 2. According to the incident log, the assault took place on the ninth floor of Adams Center's Tarman Tower.
The Daily has submitted open records requests for additional information on the incident and investigation.
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Sexal Misconduct Office’s website, email smo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.
Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.
Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
