You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sexual assault reported in Adams Center

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Adams Tower

Outside of the Adams Center Jan. 2019.

 Thanhhien Nguyen/The Daily

According to OU Police Department logs, a sexual assault was reported in on-campus housing last week.

The OUPD logs, which were updated Tuesday morning, show the report was made at 2:19 p.m. on Oct. 2. According to the incident log, the assault took place on the ninth floor of Adams Center's Tarman Tower.

The Daily has submitted open records requests for additional information on the incident and investigation.

For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Sexal Misconduct Office’s website, email smo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215. 

Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531. 

Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments