Seven OU students and alumni receive Fulbright grants to learn and teach abroad for 2020-2021 academic year

Seven OU students and alumni received Fulbright grants to learn and teach abroad for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.
According to a press release, Fulbright grant recipients are selected on the basis of academic excellence and achievement, and leadership potential in their fields. The seven OU students chosen were among 1,900 students, artists and early career professionals who were awarded the grant.
Fulbright recipients teach English, study and conduct research in over 140 countries, according to the release.
“We are incredibly proud of our Fulbright award recipients, who have worked hard throughout their academic careers to earn this prestigious honor,” OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release.
The following students and alumni were chosen for the grant, according to the release:
Hannah Day, of Wichita, Kansas, graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics. She will spend her Fulbright year in Paris completing a master’s degree in theoretical physics through the École Normale Supérieure International Centre for Fundamental Physics.
Britt Leake,of Wichita, Kansas, graduated in May 2020 with a master’s degree in international studies. He also earned his bachelor’s degree at OU with a triple major in international studies, French and Arabic and a minor in Spanish. He will spend his Fulbright year conducting archival research at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in New Delhi, India, through affiliation with the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance at Jawaharlal Nehru University, for a project on India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Benjamin Levenson,of Cleveland, Ohio, graduated in May 2020 with a triple major in international security studies, German and history. He will spend his Fulbright year as an English teaching assistant in Germany.
Lily Lohery, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, graduated in May 2020 with a master’s degree in international studies. She also earned her bachelor’s degree at OU in international studies and Russian. She will spend her Fulbright year as an English teaching assistant in Moldova.
Brit Maguire, of Kansas City, Missouri, graduated in December 2019 with dual bachelor’s degrees in environmental sustainability and German. She will spend her Fulbright year as an English teaching assistant in Germany.
Davis Mitchell,of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, graduated in December 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in international business and finance with minors in Spanish and international studies. He will spend his Fulbright year completing an internship in Mexico City and taking graduate courses at the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México.
Thomas Young,of Edmond, Oklahoma, is finishing a master’s degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages at OU with and expects to graduate in summer 2020. He will spend his Fulbright year as an English teaching assistant in Germany.
Since it began in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 380,000 participants with grants, according to the release. The Fulbright Program is primarily funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
“Their selection is a testament to our culture of nurturing academic excellence and student success,” Harroz said in the release. “We know these high achievers will represent the very best of OU during their time abroad.”
