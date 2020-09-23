Senator James Lankford introduces legislation intending to end Medicaid funding for abortion providers

On Sept. 23, Senator James Lankford (R-OK) introduced legislation intended to end Medicaid funding for abortion providers.
The act — titled the “Women’s Public Health and Safety Act” — is made up of a Senate and House bill, and aims to give states the authority to exclude abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood, from receiving Medicaid funds, according to a press release from Lankford’s office. Under current law, states are required to allow any qualified provider to participate in a state’s Medicaid system.
A non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) report revealed that Planned Parenthood received $1.2 billion in Medicaid reimbursements over a three-year period, accounting for 80 percent of the abortion provider’s joint federal-state funding stream, according to the release.
Lankford was joined in introducing the bill by Senators Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Mike Braun (R-IN), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Jim Risch (R-ID), John Cornyn (R-TX), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Jerry Moran (R-KS) according to the release. Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) introduced the bill alongside Lankford and was joined by 50 cosponsors in introducing the House companion bill.
According to the release, Lankford has supported similar legislation like the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act, a bill that redirected taxpayer funds from Planned Parenthood to other eligible women’s healthcare providers that don’t perform abortions.
Lankford was an original sponsor of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, which would establish a permanent, government-wide prohibition of taxpayer funding for abortions, according to the release. Lankford has also applauded the Trump Administration’s efforts to defund abortion providers through Title X rule changes.
“Abortion isn’t healthcare and taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to support the largest abortion-providers in the country under the guise of women’s healthcare,” Lankford said in the release. “This bill allows states to ensure that tax dollars support the thousands of health care providers without the worry that tax dollars will also contribute to abortion services at organizations like Planned Parenthood. We can simultaneously stand for the unborn while also supporting fundamental, quality health services for women everywhere.”
