Sen. James Lankford, OU Regent Frank Keating call for release of information from Boren investigation, Nondoc reports

Sen. James Lankford and former Oklahoma Gov. and OU Board of Regents member Frank Keating both said the university needs to release more information about the sexual misconduct allegations against former OU President David Boren, NonDoc reported Tuesday.
Lankford referenced releasing something similar to the report about the Catholic Archdiocese of OKC, which alleges 11 clerics “inconsistently and inadequately investigated allegations of sexual abuse of minors in the past,” NonDoc, a journalism organization based in Oklahoma City, reported.
OU provided the Jones Day law firm’s report to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoman reported in May. Jess Eddy, a former OU employee and aide for Boren who has accused him of sexual misconduct, released four pages of the Jones Day report to media in May that called his account “generally credible.”
To read the full story from NonDoc, click here:
With the caveat that federal Title IX rules must be followed and a state criminal investigation is ongoing, U.S. Sen. James Lankford and former Gov. Frank Keating both believe the University of Oklahoma should ultimately release more information about allegations of sexual misconduct against former President David Boren.
Speaking Friday in separate conversations, Lankford and Keating each said the public deserves transparency from Oklahoma’s largest public university.
“They’ve got to get it behind them,” Lankford said. “If the facts never come out, if you never really get a dot at the end of that sentence, then it always hangs over the university in recruiting and everything else. And we can’t have that.”
