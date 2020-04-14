Sen. James Lankford discusses COVID-19 unemployment benefits, other aid for Oklahomans affected by pandemic

In a teleconference town hall Tuesday afternoon, Sen. James Lankford updated Oklahomans around the state on government programs available to assist them during the economic downturn spurred by COVID-19.
The town hall began with an update on the $1,200 stimulus checks many Americans are eligible to receive through the CARES Act, signed into law March 27. The first stimulus checks were direct-deposited into bank accounts on April 13, Lankford said, with more coming as the next few weeks progress. College students who are still claimed as dependents on their parents’ tax returns will not be eligible, however.
“It is the target of the treasury that by the end of this week, the vast majority of those deposits will go out,” Lankford said, “but it will take a couple of weeks for all of them to get out, just to be able to make that many deposits in that many places.”
Lankford reiterated that for most, no action will be necessary — the IRS will direct deposit relief checks so long as it has “an existing relationship” with citizens, such as those who receive social security or have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019.
For individuals outside both categories, Lankford said visiting irs.gov and following the link to the coronavirus relief information page will allow those who qualify to provide the needed information to receive their stimulus check. By next week, Lankford said the IRS will provide a tool to track the status of relief checks if they have not been deposited.
Robin Robertson, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, also joined the conference to help answer questions regarding state-level programs and changes addressing job loss due to the pandemic.
Robertson said the commision has rapidly expanded its call center capacity in recent weeks to more effectively handle the influx of unemployment claims and questions brought on by the closure of businesses and loss of hours workers are experiencing.
“I know a lot of people may not feel the relief quite yet,” Robertson said, “but to kind of put it in perspective, we had 11 people working the phones 10 weeks ago, and as of just a few minutes ago, I checked and we have about 800 working the phones right now.”
The commission is now processing around 45,000 unemployment claims per week, Robertson said, with approximately 200,000 since the beginning of March. The increased need has led the commission to create a “tier two” level of support, Robertson said, including an overhaul of its website and addition of a support bot to answer general questions that may not require a representative.
“The prior website was pretty clunky, and I would say the user experience was kind of confusing,” Robertson said. “We’re really working to get people down the right pathways and also added two weeks ago an artificial intelligence bot that’s powered by Google, which is really helping answer a lot of questions.”
The website was also provided with additional bandwidth following frequent crashes due to the sudden spike in visitors, and can now handle “thousands of claims per second,” Robertson said.
The website has been updated with information to help people know if they qualify for traditional unemployment and the recently implemented Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs, Robertson said. The requirements for both can be viewed on the commission’s information page.
“What I love about the CARES Act is that it lets people who traditionally weren’t eligible (for standard unemployment) apply for these benefits,” Robertson said.
A caller from Tulsa said despite these improvements, she has continued to run into issues to complete her application for benefits.
“I’ve been trying to file my unemployment since April 5, and Robertson is correct that before it took forever for people to answer the phones,” the caller said, “but now that people are answering the phones, they’re just saying that they’ll give me a call back and that they have no information.”
Robertson said some Oklahomans might have similar experiences due to the unfamiliarity of some of the new commission call center employees with tax law, but even if the call ends without any action or further information, any information provided to the representatives will be ticketed and the case will be passed along to a more experienced representative.
“Obviously, all of these 800 people are not experts in our tax laws,” Robertson said. “While they have passed all kinds of background checks, I do not want to give them full access to all of our privacy information, that’s a different level of support.”
When an Oklahoma City bartender called to express concern about her ineligibility for traditional unemployment benefits — she had not made the minimum $1,500 during her base period at her previous job, which had closed suddenly in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Robertson said the pandemic unemployment assistance benefits will backdate as far as Feb. 2 to assist those who have been out of work for weeks.
The filing process for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits has not yet been completed, Robertson said, but the process can be made faster later on if those planning to apply for the specialized assistance apply for traditional unemployment now.
“You're welcome to go ahead and apply so that we have (your information),” Robertson said. “You'll receive a denial letter, but at least we’ll have it in our system.”
When asked what self-employed individuals should prepare to provide as documentation of their income to qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Robertson said more documentation — of any kind — was best.
“Anything that you have is very helpful, so if you do happen to have any kind of documents from those persons that have supplied you with work, we would ask that you have that,” Robertson said. “Any kind of tax statements that you have from last year would be helpful, or any kind of quarterly returns if you file those as well.”
Before finishing the call, Lankford shared an update on what Oklahoma is doing to secure more personal protective equipment for health care workers continuing to combat the pandemic in the state, now with 2,184 total positive cases reported.
“We have 4 million pairs of gloves now in our strategic stockpile in Oklahoma, they're distributing 120,000 PPE gowns, 900,000 surgical masks,” Lankford said. “We're finally getting on top and getting caught up in being able to get this out to medical providers so people aren’t having to worry if they have enough for tomorrow.”
Lankford added that the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office had 400 reports of price gouging for personal protective equipment, which are being “identified … to be able to prosecute.”
Looking ahead, Lankford said that plans to reopen the economy nationwide will ultimately fall to the discretion of individual governors rather than the Senate or other federal government bodies.
“The Senate and the House will not have a role on how we open as a nation in different businesses and operations, we will make advice, we’ll push and nudge and give counsel but those decisions will be made by governors,” Lankford said. “There will also be recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.”
Lankford ended the call by sharing his wishes for Oklahomans to remain safe and smart as the pandemic continues.
“We have a lot that's going on right now, so I appreciate everyone's engagement. I hope we’ll continue to pray for each other, be able to watch out for each other, and continue to be able to take care of our neighbor,” Lankford said. “We need to be able to find ways to be able to practically help each other, including just continuing to keep our social distance.”
