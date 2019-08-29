You are the owner of this article.
Sen. Cory Booker discusses activism, goals at Campus Corner block party

Cory Booker

Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker speaks to the crowd at the Campus Corner community block party Aug. 29.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke at OU's Campus Corner on Thursday as part of an Oklahoma campaign visit.

Booker arrived around 5:45 p.m. and began speaking to the crowd.

Booker focused on how the United States and its citizens addressed injustice and expanded democracy in the past — particularly injustices faced by people of color.

Booker said defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 election should be handled by showing the best of America.

Booker also spoke about criminal justice reform.

"We gotta deal with the fact that we sing songs that say we're the home of the brave," Booker said, "but when our bravest come home, our veterans, they are disproportionately homeless. We gotta start dealing with the fact that we say we're the land of the free, but we incarcerate more people than any other nation on the planet Earth."

Booker continued his speech by calling for action after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 3 and 4.

"This country only changes when we do," Booker said. "The call in this moment is for us to revive our democracy."

Booker finished his remarks shortly after 6:10 p.m.

"We will not let any individual, no matter how high an office he holds, drag us down," Booker said. "We, America, we will rise."

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

