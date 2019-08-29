Sen. Cory Booker discusses activism, goals at Campus Corner block party

Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke at OU's Campus Corner on Thursday as part of an Oklahoma campaign visit.
Booker arrived around 5:45 p.m. and began speaking to the crowd.
Booker has arrived, currently taking the stage and mingling with the crowd pic.twitter.com/vR8NruUWtg— Blake Douglas (@Blake_Doug918) August 29, 2019
Booker focused on how the United States and its citizens addressed injustice and expanded democracy in the past — particularly injustices faced by people of color.
“(Women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement) happened because of the activism,” Booker said, “because people refused to accept what was and took action.”— Blake Douglas (@Blake_Doug918) August 29, 2019
Booker said defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 election should be handled by showing the best of America.
“Donald Trump wants us to fight him on his turf, on his terms, with his tactics, and that’s how he wins,” Booker said. “We don’t elevate our country by showing the worst of who we are, we show the best of who we are.”— Blake Douglas (@Blake_Doug918) August 29, 2019
Booker also spoke about criminal justice reform.
"We gotta deal with the fact that we sing songs that say we're the home of the brave," Booker said, "but when our bravest come home, our veterans, they are disproportionately homeless. We gotta start dealing with the fact that we say we're the land of the free, but we incarcerate more people than any other nation on the planet Earth."
“This country only changes when we do,” Booker said, adding that this election is about “reviving our democracy.”— Blake Douglas (@Blake_Doug918) August 29, 2019
“The power of the people is greater than the people in power,” Booker said.
Booker continued his speech by calling for action after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 3 and 4.
“The majority of terrorists attacks ... are not international,” Booker said. “Most are domestic, far right-wing and white supremacists. How have we got to the point that people are slaughtered in a synagogue and we do nothing?”— Blake Douglas (@Blake_Doug918) August 29, 2019
"This country only changes when we do," Booker said. "The call in this moment is for us to revive our democracy."
Booker finished his remarks shortly after 6:10 p.m.
"We will not let any individual, no matter how high an office he holds, drag us down," Booker said. "We, America, we will rise."
