Sen. Bernie Sanders talks income inequality, education, other issues in Norman rally

Vermont Sen. and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addressed several issues that have been prominent in the campaign at his Sunday rally in Norman, including income inequality, education and climate change.
One of Sanders' early focuses was wage inequality and increasing the minimum wage to a "living wage." Sanders said in the last four years, many states have passed legislation increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, including New Jersey, Connecticut and Illinois.
Sanders added he would "end the absurdity of women making 80 cents on the dollar compared to men."
Sanders: “We need to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour. Together we are going to raise the minimum wage to a living wage. And we are also going to establish equal pay for women.”— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) September 22, 2019
Sanders also discussed policy for eliminating tuition at public universities and forgiving student loan debt in the United States.
Sanders: “Why don’t we make sure everyone gets that opportunity, regardless of their income.”— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) September 22, 2019
"In the wealthiest economy in history, we need to rethink what free public education means," Sanders said. "Why do Germany and the Scandinavian countries provide tuition-free higher education, but not America?"
Sanders also discussed his plan for a universal healthcare system where citizens would not pay "more than $200 a year" for prescriptions.
Sanders moves into talking about universal health care. “(Pharmaceutical companies) are ripping us off. Under our Medicare for all program... nobody in America will pay more than $200 a year on prescriptions.”— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) September 22, 2019
A united international effort to combat climate change should be organized, Sanders said, mentioning the international climate strikes that occurred in several countries and states last week.
“Instead of spending a trillion dollars on weapons to kill each other, why don’t we use that money to fight our common enemy, which is climate change.” -Sanders— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) September 22, 2019
Sanders said if he were to be elected, he would work to decriminalize or legalize marijuana at the federal level and expunge the criminal records of Americans who have been arrested for marijuana possession.
Sanders now talks about legalizing marijuana: “Many people who are arrested for marijuana have criminal records and sometimes those records prevent them from getting jobs. So that’s why we’re going to expunge the records.”— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) September 22, 2019
Sanders called for an end to "inhumane" treatment of immigrants at the southern border, calling U.S. President Donald Trump "racist and xenophobic."
"I spoke to a woman in Vermont who told me she was from El Salvador," Sanders said. "She said she was eight months pregnant when she was in detention, and that it was so crowded women had to take turns lying on the floor. That is not how you treat a pregnant woman, or any human being."
“We are going to stop the racism and dehumanization of undocumented immigrants.” -Sanders— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) September 22, 2019
Sanders also addressed gun laws and gun violence, saying it is a "sensitive subject in Oklahoma."
“We will do what the American people want and expand background checks, end gun show loopholes...and we will ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons.” -Sanders— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) September 22, 2019
Sanders also condemned efforts to pass state laws making abortion illegal.
“Today I am asking the men: Stand with the women. It is the woman and not the government who has the right to make those decisions (about her body).” -Sanders— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) September 22, 2019
Sanders called on his supporters to "create a government that works for all of us, and not just the 1 percent," before ending his speech and mingling with the crowd briefly.
Sanders: “I’m here to tell you that you have enormous power if you use that power. At the end of the day, the 1 percent is the 1 percent, and we are the 99 percent.”— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) September 22, 2019
Sanders' rally followed visits by Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker.
