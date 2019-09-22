You are the owner of this article.
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks income inequality, education, other issues in Norman rally

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks to the crowd at his Norman rally Sept. 22.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Vermont Sen. and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addressed several issues that have been prominent in the campaign at his Sunday rally in Norman, including income inequality, education and climate change.

One of Sanders' early focuses was wage inequality and increasing the minimum wage to a "living wage." Sanders said in the last four years, many states have passed legislation increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, including New Jersey, Connecticut and Illinois. 

Sanders added he would "end the absurdity of women making 80 cents on the dollar compared to men."

Sanders also discussed policy for eliminating tuition at public universities and forgiving student loan debt in the United States.

"In the wealthiest economy in history, we need to rethink what free public education means," Sanders said. "Why do Germany and the Scandinavian countries provide tuition-free higher education, but not America?"

Sanders also discussed his plan for a universal healthcare system where citizens would not pay "more than $200 a year" for prescriptions.

A united international effort to combat climate change should be organized, Sanders said, mentioning the international climate strikes that occurred in several countries and states last week.

Sanders said if he were to be elected, he would work to decriminalize or legalize marijuana at the federal level and expunge the criminal records of Americans who have been arrested for marijuana possession.

Sanders called for an end to "inhumane" treatment of immigrants at the southern border, calling U.S. President Donald Trump "racist and xenophobic."

"I spoke to a woman in Vermont who told me she was from El Salvador," Sanders said. "She said she was eight months pregnant when she was in detention, and that it was so crowded women had to take turns lying on the floor. That is not how you treat a pregnant woman, or any human being."

Sanders also addressed gun laws and gun violence, saying it is a "sensitive subject in Oklahoma."

Sanders also condemned efforts to pass state laws making abortion illegal.

Sanders called on his supporters to "create a government that works for all of us, and not just the 1 percent," before ending his speech and mingling with the crowd briefly.

Sanders' rally followed visits by Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker.

