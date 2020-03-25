Second person in Cleveland County dies of coronavirus, Norman mayor announces

In a video posted on social media, Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced that a second person in Cleveland County has died of the coronavirus.
Clark said in the video, which was posted around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, that she received a call saying another individual in Norman has died. The first death in Cleveland County had been reported on Tuesday.
Clark's video included an appeal to Norman residents to listen to health experts despite the burdens coronavirus-related precautions have on everyday life.
"Why aren’t our cities and state doing more? There was no training on how to tell your community that their neighbors are getting sick and some are dying. We knew this was coming," Clark said on Twitter. "It’s not too late to start doing the right thing."
Norman's city government has continued to take precautions against the ongoing pandemic as Cleveland County continues to see an increase of cases. The county has seen 11 new confirmed positive cases since Monday.
Clark issued a "shelter-in-place" order Tuesday urging Norman residents to remain at home except for instances of essential travel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.