Second person in Cleveland County dies of coronavirus, Norman mayor announces

  • Updated
Coronavirus COVID-19 (copy) (copy) (copy)
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

In a video posted on social media, Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced that a second person in Cleveland County has died of the coronavirus. 

Clark said in the video, which was posted around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, that she received a call saying another individual in Norman has died. The first death in Cleveland County had been reported on Tuesday. 

Clark's video included an appeal to Norman residents to listen to health experts despite the burdens coronavirus-related precautions have on everyday life. 

"Why aren’t our cities and state doing more? There was no training on how to tell your community that their neighbors are getting sick and some are dying. We knew this was coming," Clark said on Twitter. "It’s not too late to start doing the right thing."

Norman's city government has continued to take precautions against the ongoing pandemic as Cleveland County continues to see an increase of cases. The county has seen 11 new confirmed positive cases since Monday.

Clark issued a "shelter-in-place" order Tuesday urging Norman residents to remain at home except for instances of essential travel. 

