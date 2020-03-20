Second member of OU community tests positive for coronavirus

OU announced Friday night that another member of OU's Norman Campus has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In an email from the university, OU said that by law, information regarding the individual could not be released.
OU, on March 15, reported that the first instance of coronavirus on the Norman campus, leading OU to close campus fully for a week to conduct a deep clean. In the both instances, OU has said officials are working to track the individual's "recent interactions with others" and will reach out to those who are potentially impacted.
The university announced this week that all classes would be moved online for the remainder of the semester, a move that many universities across the country are choosing to make.
The email said the university will continue to monitor the situation.
For more of The Daily's coverage of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and how it impacts OU, click here.
