Second individual tests positive in Oklahoma for coronavirus, state department of health confirms

A second case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Oklahoma.
A spokesperson from the Oklahoma State Department of Health said they have a “presumptive positive” from a second person in Tulsa County.
Because the state’s labs have confirmed the individual has the coronavirus, it will be treated as a positive case but the results will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for another opinion, the spokesperson said.
According to KOCO, the patient is a woman in her 20s who has a travel history to Italy.
The second case is not connected to the first confirmed Oklahoma case of the coronavirus in Tulsa County on March 6, KOCO reported.
