Second individual tests positive in Oklahoma for coronavirus, state department of health confirms

Coronavirus
via U.S. Department of State

A second case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Oklahoma.

A spokesperson from the Oklahoma State Department of Health said they have a “presumptive positive” from a second person in Tulsa County.

Because the state’s labs have confirmed the individual has the coronavirus, it will be treated as a positive case but the results will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for another opinion, the spokesperson said. 

According to KOCO, the patient is a woman in her 20s who has a travel history to Italy. 

The second case is not connected to the first confirmed Oklahoma case of the coronavirus in Tulsa County on March 6, KOCO reported.

