Scooters cause safety debate on campus, research shows high percentage of scooter-related injuries

Strolling down the sidewalk, heading to her Russian class, Kaitlyn McIntosh gazed around at the bright, beautiful morning. She took a long, deep breath of the crisp, invigorating air, rounded a corner, and —
SPLAT.
The previously-upright McIntosh found herself flat on the sidewalk. When she looked up, she saw a khaki-clad scooter rider zipping away.
“He just rammed right into me and knocked me to the ground,” OU junior and social work major McIntosh said. “At least it slowed them down a little bit, but they just kept going.”
McIntosh said she managed to jump out of the way when she had to react, but the rider nicked her backpack and took her down. McIntosh said the rider was going at least 15 mph.
“I was pretty pissed,” McIntosh said. “I was fine, but I bruised my booty.”
Love them or hate them, scooters are here to stay at OU. While the majority of scooter rides end without casualty, safety for riders and pedestrians is a growing concern in cities and campuses that have introduced scooters.
Kyle Hurley, emergency room system manager at Norman Regional Hospital, said he’s seen an uptick in scooter-related injuries since the introduction of Bird and Lime scooters on campus. Common injuries can range from twisting or spraining an ankle to major injuries such as concussions from being thrown over the handlebars after a sudden stop.
“We’ve seen a lot of fractured arms and dislocated shoulders,” Hurley said. “There are a variety of trauma injuries.”
In a study conducted by the Journal of the American Medical Association, the highest concentrations of scooter-related injuries were soft-tissue injuries at 27.7 percent, fractures at 31.7 percent, head injuries at 40.2 percent and only 4.4 percent of riders in the study wore a helmet.
“The problem is that people are not wearing helmets,” Hurley said. “They’re going at a high rate of speed, and then they get launched or stop suddenly, and they land on their head.”
Spencer Dickerson, regional manager for OU’s exclusive scooter-provider VeoRide, said the company is working on an innovation that could reduce the number of scooter-related head injuries.
“One of the innovations currently in the pipeline is helmet-detection technology,” Dickerson said. “Riders will be able to take a selfie with a helmet before a ride and get a discounted rate for riding safely.”
In addition to helmet-wearing incentives, Dickerson said VeoRide keeps up-to-date with the latest in safety research and uses it to inform design innovations.
In April 2019, the CDC released the results of a scooter-related injuries study from Austin, Texas. In it, the CDC found half of the riders surveyed felt their injuries were due to poor road conditions.
“When we hear ‘poor road conditions,’ we contribute that to a scooter that isn’t sturdy enough to handle various road conditions,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson said VeoRide lowered the center of gravity on scooters by placing the battery in the platform instead of the stem, and used 10-inch vacuum tire wheels instead of the standard 7-inch hard rubber wheels to reinforce better balance. VeoRide scooters also have front suspension and mechanical brakes instead of more failure-prone electric decelerators used in other scooters.
“All of this culminates in a much safer vehicle,” Dickerson said.
At Norman Regional Hospital, Hurley said the majority of the injuries he sees are from riders bumping into people on the sidewalk, overcorrecting while suddenly maneuvering to avoid an object or colliding with a car at a crosswalk. Crosswalks, Hurley said, are especially dangerous.
“It’s the same reason why you can’t ride a bike across a crosswalk,” Hurley said. “That’s illegal. You have to walk it across the crosswalk.”
Sgt. Stephen Florea of the Tulsa Police Department’s Traffic Unit said in an interview with the Tulsa World that riders “must follow the same rules as bicyclists, such as stopping for stop signs, yielding to traffic signals and signaling turns.”
“The rules of the road say that you’ve got to operate the same as any vehicle,” Florea said in the article.
In April 2019, the Tulsa World reported on the death of a 5-year-old child, Cadence Reyes-Ortiz, who died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter with his mother, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano.
Investigators allege Ortiz-Luevano committed several misdemeanors including “recklessly riding the scooter into oncoming traffic and failing to remain at the outer edge of the roadway.” Witnesses said when Ortiz-Luevano swerved to avoid an oncoming car, her son fell off and was fatally struck by another vehicle.
Sgt. Shane Tuell commented on the incident to the Tulsa World.
“These are not toys,” Tuell said. “These are motorized vehicles … You never know when your life will change in an instant. If you get so caught up in the moment that safety starts to go out the window, that’s when bad things can start to happen.”
To stay safe while riding a scooter, Hurley said he suggests wearing a helmet and thick clothing, obeying traffic laws, staying mindful of bystanders and cars and refraining from riding scooters at high speeds.
“It is a new piece of equipment that we're all just getting used to,” Hurley said. “But as long as people are obeying the law and taking precautions, they should stay safe.”
Back on campus, McIntosh said her accident has given her good reason to mistrust scooters. She said she thinks scooters shouldn’t be available because they’re “unnecessary and dangerous.”
“I was talking to a classmate and they have a friend who had to have 40 stitches in their head because they face-planted falling off of (a scooter),” McIntosh said.
While the scooter debate rages on, students like McIntosh are learning how to maneuver around campus without being flattened by the occasional rogue scooter. Still, McIntosh said, she wishes scooters weren’t on her list of daily campus hazards to avoid.
“(Scooters) are dangerous,” McIntosh said. “They’re definitely not something I want flying around campus.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.