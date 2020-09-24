Scarlett Johansson appears in video supporting Oklahoma State Question 805

Scarlett Johansson released a video this month announcing her support of an Oklahoma ballot measure focusing on sentencing reform.
If SQ 805 is passed Nov. 3, it would ban repeat sentence penalties for nonviolent offenses in Oklahoma. Repeat sentence penalties add extra time to a prison sentence if the person has been convicted in the past — often years or decades are added to the new sentence, according to a press release from Yes on 805 and Oklahomans for Sentencing Reform.
“When you believe in something, you have to raise your voice — you have to let people know you care,” Johansson said in the video. “In Oklahoma, there is a state question I’m personally passionate about: State Question 805.”
As a result of Oklahoma’s overcrowded prisons, taxpayers are spending over half a billion dollars on corrections without seeing any improvements on public safety, according to the release, and SQ 805 would save the state around $186 million over the next decade and could be put toward things like mental health and rehabilitative resources that have been proven to reduce the likelihood that someone will commit another crime.
Oklahoma’s overcrowded prisons have led to the state leading in incarceration rates and putting more women in prison per capita than any country in the world, according to the release.
“State Question 805 will help end the extreme and irrational sentencing practices that keep Oklahomans in prison and families in poverty,” Johansson said in the video. “It is a common-sense reform that gives us all a chance to address injustice.”
Oklahomans will be able to vote on SQ 805 in the Nov. 3 election.
