Sarkeys Fitness Center offers free fitness classes to students without pass to kick off spring semester

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sarkeys Complex

The outside of the S.J. Sarkeys Fitness Complex on Jan. 14, 2020.

 Thanhhien Nguyen/The Daily

Sarkeys Fitness Center is offering free fitness classes without a pass this week.

Amy Davenport, director of OU Fitness and Recreation, said free classes from Jan. 13 to 20 will give students an opportunity to get active in ways they might not have before, giving them a chance to meet other students striving for similar fitness goals.

“Fit classes are free this week to give the students an opportunity to see if they want to buy a FIT Pass for the rest of the semester,” said Davenport.

The free classes are located in the Sarkeys Fitness Center studios.

The F45 training program, which is group training which focuses on improving everyday life through functional training, is not included in the free classes.

After Jan. 20, the passes will go on sale for $49 until Jan. 17 when the price rises to $59.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments