Sarkeys Fitness Center offers free fitness classes to students without pass to kick off spring semester

Sarkeys Fitness Center is offering free fitness classes without a pass this week.
Amy Davenport, director of OU Fitness and Recreation, said free classes from Jan. 13 to 20 will give students an opportunity to get active in ways they might not have before, giving them a chance to meet other students striving for similar fitness goals.
“Fit classes are free this week to give the students an opportunity to see if they want to buy a FIT Pass for the rest of the semester,” said Davenport.
The free classes are located in the Sarkeys Fitness Center studios.
The F45 training program, which is group training which focuses on improving everyday life through functional training, is not included in the free classes.
After Jan. 20, the passes will go on sale for $49 until Jan. 17 when the price rises to $59.
