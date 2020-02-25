Robotic spine surgery joins medical use of robotics at OU Medical Center

OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City will be the first hospital in Oklahoma to implement robotic spine surgery.
The robotic assistance will complement the already established use of robotics at OU Medicine in certain specialities, according to a Monday press release. These specialties include urology, pulmonology, oncology and general surgery.
“Robotic spine surgery is another advance in the level of care available to Oklahomans,” said Ian Dunn, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at OU's College of Medicine, in the release. “This technology improves safety in the operating room and enhances patient outcomes.”
Neurosurgeon Zachary Smith, who was recently hired at OU Medical Center, has experience with minimally invasive technology like robotic surgery and said in the release the technology will help surgeons provide better care.
“Robotics bring greater precision to surgery,” Smith said in the release. “This technology makes it possible to plan procedures in minute detail, well before stepping into the operating room. In this way, we reduce risks related to the procedure and ensure high-quality care.”
