'Revolution is happening.' Student-led vigil in Norman for Black lives delivers message of hope, call to action

OU Professor Emeritus George Henderson stood on the stage of the Amphitheater in Andrews Park Thursday evening, speaking to a crowd gathered to memorialize George Floyd and other Black lives lost unjustly.
Behind him, students, community members, police officers and friends gathered. In front of him, a congregation of Norman’s Black community and allies sat in attentive silence.
“I’m the elder in this village,” Henderson said as he looked out onto the crowd of masked faces staring intently back at him.
“I didn't come to talk about political campaigns or apologies,” he continued. “I came to talk about the significance of this for Norman. For people like me.”
Henderson spoke of the metaphorical “train to freedom” he boarded as a young man from Detroit 60 years ago.
“Don’t need no money, just get aboard,” Henderson said. “Revolution is happening.”
Henderson and his wife, Barbara, moved to Norman in 1967, the year before the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The Hendersons were the first Black homeowners in Norman — then a sundown town.
When Henderson first moved to Norman, he said he woke up early every day to pick up the trash thrown onto his lawn from racist Normanites. As Henderson spoke on stage 53 years later, he said he saw a changed city.
“When I first got off that train for freedom, they thought I was in the wrong place,” Henderson said. “One person said, ‘You missed your stop. You should go to Oklahoma City.’ And I said, ‘No, the ticket says Norman.’ And he said, ‘You won’t last here.’
“And I said, ‘We’ll see.’”
Henderson said his generation had led the movement as far as he could go, and now is the time for the younger generation to emerge as leaders in the fight for racial equality.
Norman’s younger generation heard the call, as evidenced by the nearly daily rallies, marches and protests in and around Norman. The memorial for George Floyd was organized by two Norman High School students, Lirey Muñoz and Sydnie Woodfork, and her brother Sam Woodfork.
During the memorial, speaker after impassioned speaker took the stage for almost three hours, telling their stories and demanding justice. A colorful painting of George Floyd and his daughter leaned against the podium in front of the speakers.
A young student danced with powerful fluidity to Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise.” A woman sang slowly and deeply to “Wade in the Water” — a song, she explained, Harriet Tubman used to sing to signal to escaped enslaved people to get in a body of water to throw off their scent from the dogs used to hunt them.
Mayor Breea Clark spoke twice. During her first speech, she took the opportunity to apologize to the Black community and said she was committed to improving.
“Many are realizing they are not the allies they thought they were,” Clark said. “I'm going to be vulnerable with you the way you have been vulnerable with me. I have had blind spots in my personal allyship and quest for inclusivity pointed out to me, and it hurts.”
Clark’s apology came after a contentious city council meeting in which the Norman Citizens for Racial Justice occupied city hall June 10, demanding changes to Norman’s policing practices and funding. The group, which had previously endorsed Clark for mayor, revoked its endorsement on May 29, saying in a statement Clark must distinguish “performative allyship” from “true, material support.”
“I have shed tears over it and prayed over it,” Clark said. “And tonight I want to apologize to each and every one of you. I haven't worked very hard to be an ally, but I know that I need to do better. I am educating myself and I am committed to improving. I have a unique role in this moment, an opportunity not just to improve myself as a human being, but to improve our community as your mayor.”
Clark said the City of Norman will hire a diversity and equity officer to “address our city’s blind spots in policy,” and assist in coordinating training for staff — including the police department. Clark also said the city council and city manager will undergo implicit bias training this summer, and she’s having “ongoing conversations” with the city manager about re-evaluating the department’s budget and implementing diversity-centered training and recruiting.
Clark later returned to the stage and presented Sydnie Woodfork with a mayoral proclamation, declaring Juneteenth — a holiday celebrating the day in which the last remaining enslaved Black people were freed on June 19, 1865 — an official holiday in Norman.
Erin Palmer, OU’s Black Student Association president and health and exercise science senior, also spoke. After introducing herself, Palmer paused for a few seconds, started to say something, stopped and took a deep breath.
“Being in predominantly white spaces can be exhausting,” Palmer said. “And you don’t quite realize how exhausting they are until you grow up.”
Palmer said as a Black woman, she’d seen injustices and stereotyping firsthand. From Black teenage boys being unjustly suspended or expelled to Black women being labeled as aggressive or promiscuous, Palmer said this country’s racism issue is pervasive.
“The accumulation of this deep-rooted racism and stereotypes has persisted to the culture that has embraced that we are less than — and less worthy than — our white counterparts,” Palmer said. “These deeply rooted beliefs have led police officers like the one that put his knee on George Floyd's neck. Like the white supremacists that chased down Ahmaud Arbery in his own neighborhood. Like the officers that murdered Breonna Taylor while she was in her home sleeping.”
Palmer said the culture at OU is similar to the environment she faced in high school in Allen, Texas. She said as a science major, despite having one of the highest grades in the class, no one wants to be her lab partner and no one has ever asked her for help.
“My students and my peers can do blackface or use the N-word without being reprimanded by the university, and being allowed to withdraw so it doesn't taint their permanent record as a student,” Palmer said. “As a student leader on campus, I sit in meetings and my opinion is never asked. But when I do speak up about something I'm passionate about, or I do give my opinion, it's met with a meeting shortly after about how I could have toned it down or rephrased some things.”
She asked allies who’d ever been in the same room as a racist incident to speak up for Black people because the Black community can’t do it by themselves.
“We’ve been doing it ourselves for as long as we’ve been here,” Palmer said.
Palmer said she remembered some of her first experiences of racism as a small child. Other children at school would tell her she was pretty — for a Black girl.
“What does that mean?” Palmer asked, then asked again louder, “What does that mean? Or, ‘You talk so white, you’re so articulate.’ Who defines Blackness? And why am I questioning myself as an 8-year-old?”
Offstage, in an interview with The Daily, Palmer said OU has to do the work of actively eradicating racism on campus, and there’s much to be done.
“I think it starts — just like we had the blackface incident last year — with (doing) more (than) just condemning it,” Palmer said. “Some things are not just freedom of speech, but hate speech.”
Asked about the role faculty plays in improving inclusion and diversity on campus, Palmer said faculty hold an important duty to shape the minds of the future — or face an endless generational cycle of racism.
“(OU should be) holding faculty accountable, because they are in charge of so many students and educating future people that are going to be in the workforce,” Palmer said. “So, if we're not standing up to faculty, how do we expect to do anything with our students? And who knows what they might pass off to their future students that are in their class?”
Palmer said in her talks with OU President Joseph Harroz he expressed a need for open communication between OU’s Black student community and the university.
“One thing that President Harroz has done is always reached out to us and asked for meetings on just what more the university can do,” the OU senior said. “And really just keeping an open line of communication and being transparent and listening to our voices instead of silencing them — which I do have a lot of hope that we can get this done when I'm here.”
After the speakers and performers finished, the sun began to set, casting a golden glow on the crowd. Eight Black students and community members took the stage as the crowd stood in silence, candles lit, for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck.
As each minute of silence passed, Muñoz read the names of Christian Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, Natasha McKenna and Freddie Gray. For every name, one person laid down, face against the ground, hands behind their backs.
On the eighth minute, the speaker read George Floyd’s name, and the last standing person laid down next to the seven others. For the remaining 46 seconds, the crowd watched in silence.
The sobering visual of the eight Black lives represented was a somber end to a night of celebration, passion, defiance and hope. For Palmer, she said that hope is important — but hope alone cannot sustain a revolution.
“I’m definitely never going to lose hope,” Palmer said in the interview. “But with hope, there needs to be some action. … You can't just wish for something to happen tomorrow. It needs to start today.”
Editor's note: this article was updated at 2:00 p.m. on June 12 to correct the names read at the ceremony.
