Research vice president appoints two administrators to the department

The new vice president for research and partnerships announced the appointments of two administrators in the department.
Randy Hewes, dean of the Graduate College, was appointed to the position of senior associate vice president for research and partnerships, according to an email from Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, vice president for research and partnerships.
According to the email, his new position will be split with his current dean position to ensure “continued close coordination of research and graduate education initiatives.”
Ann West, Grayce B. Kerr Centennial Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and director of the Center of Biomedical Research Excellence in Structural Biology, was appointed to the position of associate vice president for research and partnerships, according to the email.
Both appointments are effective Oct. 1, 2019, pending Board of Regents approval, according to the email.
Hewes served as the interim vice president for research before Díaz de la Rubia entered the position and, during Hewes’ tenure as interim, new grants and contracts for 2019 were $162 million for the Norman campus, according to the email, which is $26 million above the previous record.
“(Hewes) brings invaluable experience to this new role, having served as interim vice president for research this past year,” Díaz de la Rubia said in the email. “During that time, he completed a zero-based reset of the entire Office of Research budget and managed substantial staff reorganizations that included changes to grants administration and administrative oversight of institutional review boards.”
West is credited with the establishment of OU-Norman’s macromolecular crystallography program, according to the email. West joined OU’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry as a faculty member in 1996.
“(West) brings a vast amount of research and grant administration experience to this new role, having served as a Faculty Fellow in the Office of the Vice President for Research this past year,” Díaz de la Rubia said in the email. “She looks forward to working with faculty and administrative leadership to continue building the research portfolio at OU.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.