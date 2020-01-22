Republicans gain support among voters in Oklahoma before primary election

  • Updated
Vote Sign (copy)

A sign notifies passersby that voting is underway at University Lutheran Church on Aug. 28, 2018.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Republicans and independents hold the highest increase in percentage of registered voters in the state, continuing a decades-long trend of growth, according to official Oklahoma voter registration statistics.

This year, statistics show that over two million Oklahomans are registered to vote in the upcoming primary on March 3, and the presidential election in November. Registered Republicans make up 48.3 percent of voters — an increase of 1.5 percent in comparison to 2018 statistics — which is a number that has been on the rise since they took the lead from Democrats in 2015.

However, registered Democrats make up 35.3 percent of voters, which dropped by 2.9 percent from 2018. Independents make up 15.9 percent of voters — an increase of 1.1 percent since 2018. 

“When we have the election years, we see a push in all of the parties to make sure voters are registered,” said Misha Mohr, State Election Board public information officer about the decrease in the number of democratic voters. “There is also a lot of party switching, especially when we are approaching big elections, because people look at their parties and make changes.” 

Mohr said that the period to change party affiliation is between now and April 1 because the Oklahoma State Election Board does not allow party changes from April 1 to Aug. 31.

