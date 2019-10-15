Reports of gunshot-like sounds at Oklahoma State University investigated by police

Police responded to reports of possible gunshots at Oklahoma State University's Edmon Low Library, as first tweeted by OSU's student news organization, the O'Colly.
Attention:— O'Colly (@OColly) October 15, 2019
“Officers are responding to Edmon Low of reports of heard possible gunshots. Officers onscene attempting to confirm please avoid the area. Updates to follow.” - Oklahoma State University
Shannon Rigsby, Oklahoma State's public information officer, told The Daily at 11:42 a.m. in a text message that two people reported sounds that sounded like gunshots, but police had almost finished searching the building and nothing was found.
OSU Safety tweeted at 11:57 a.m. that the sounds might have been due to construction, and police are still on the scene searching.
OSU-STW ALERT UPDATE: Police have searched several floors of Edmond Low Library. Sounds may have been from construction in building. Police still on scene searching— OSU Safety (@OkstateSafety) October 15, 2019
OSU Safety tweeted at 12:45 p.m. that the situation was clear and that reports of possible gunshots were unfounded.
OSU-STW ALERT UPDATE: ALL CLEAR confirmed at Edmon Low Library by OSU Police. Reports of Sounds that could be gunfire unfounded. Sounds may have been from construction in building.— OSU Safety (@OkstateSafety) October 15, 2019
This story was updated at 12:01 p.m. and at 12:46 p.m. to include the tweets from OSU Safety. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.