Reports of gunshot-like sounds at Oklahoma State University investigated by police

Oklahoma State University

The Oklahoma State University logo.

Police responded to reports of possible gunshots at Oklahoma State University's Edmon Low Library, as first tweeted by OSU's student news organization, the O'Colly.

Shannon Rigsby, Oklahoma State's public information officer, told The Daily at 11:42 a.m. in a text message that two people reported sounds that sounded like gunshots, but police had almost finished searching the building and nothing was found.

OSU Safety tweeted at 11:57 a.m. that the sounds might have been due to construction, and police are still on the scene searching.

OSU Safety tweeted at 12:45 p.m. that the situation was clear and that reports of possible gunshots were unfounded.

This story was updated at 12:01 p.m. and at 12:46 p.m. to include the tweets from OSU Safety. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

