Rep. Tom Cole releases statement after shooting at Duncan Walmart

Tom Cole

Rep. Tom Cole speaks at a town hall meeting Aug. 19 at the National Weather Center.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Rep. Tom Cole released a statement after three people were shot outside a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, Monday morning.

The Duncan Police Department posted on Facebook at 11:24 a.m. that three people died in a shooting outside the Walmart and a handgun was found at the scene.

In the statement, Cole said his prayers are with the victims and people affected.

“I am deeply grieved by the tragedy that took place this morning in Duncan,” Cole said in the statement. “Worlds were indeed shaken and changed forever by this devastating incident, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, many loved ones and the entire Duncan community.”

Cole added his support for law enforcement investigating the situation.

“As we await answers on what led to the incident, I remain confident in members of our law enforcement to investigate and keep us all appropriately informed,” Cole said in the statement.

