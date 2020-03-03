You are the owner of this article.
Rep. Kendra Horn to hold health care town hall in Oklahoma City, address spread of coronavirus

Kendra Horn (copy) (copy)

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma's fifth district delivers a speech after swearing her oath of service Jan. 12, 2019. 

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn will hold a health care town hall this weekend to address access to care, drug pricing and Oklahoma’s preparations for combating the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, Horn will be joined by Patrick McGough, executive director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, Natalie Bayne, director of operations for Diabetes Solutions of Oklahoma and a representative from the Latino Community Development Agency.

“This Saturday’s event will include information from health experts on how to protect and care for yourself and your loved ones and what steps we can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Horn said in the release. “During a public health emergency it is more important than ever that individuals have access to affordable, quality care.”

While no confirmed cases of the virus have been detected in Oklahoma, state officials are currently awaiting the test result of one potential case, according to the state government's website. The previous five suspected coronavirus cases in the state tested negative.

The town hall will also address the rising cost of prescription drugs in Oklahoma and Oklahomans’ access to adequate health care, according to the release.

“Health care is an issue that affects every single one of us,” McGough said in the release. “Here at OCCHD, we uniquely understand the challenges our community faces, whether it’s the cost of prescription drugs, access to quality care or concern surrounding the coronavirus, and we are prepared to assist and protect our community.”

The town hall will begin at 10 a.m. March 7 at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, located at 2700 NE 63rd St. in Oklahoma City. More information is available on the health department's website.

