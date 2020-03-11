You are the owner of this article.
Rep. Kendra Horn co-sponsors legislation for paid sick leave amid coronavirus spread

Kendra Horn (copy) (copy)

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma's fifth district delivers a speech after swearing her oath of service Jan. 12, 2019. 

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., co-sponsored legislation to provide more paid sick leave to workers diagnosed with coronavirus or self-quarantining today, according to a Twitter post

Horn linked a Business Insider article in the tweet, which said paid sick leave could help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the article, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that workers stay home if they feel sick. On Feb. 25, however, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York pointed out that many low-wage workers can’t afford to miss work. 

In the post, Horn said “as we fight this public health crisis, we must give Oklahomans the tools they need to protect themselves and their communities.”

