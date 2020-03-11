Rep. Kendra Horn co-sponsors legislation for paid sick leave amid coronavirus spread

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., co-sponsored legislation to provide more paid sick leave to workers diagnosed with coronavirus or self-quarantining today, according to a Twitter post.
Today I cosponsored legislation to deliver paid sick leave to workers diagnosed with coronavirus or told to quarantine at home. As we fight this public health crisis, we must give Oklahomans the tools they need to protect themselves and their communities. https://t.co/KCNp6PRP38— Congresswoman Kendra Horn (@RepKendraHorn) March 11, 2020
Horn linked a Business Insider article in the tweet, which said paid sick leave could help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
According to the article, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that workers stay home if they feel sick. On Feb. 25, however, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York pointed out that many low-wage workers can’t afford to miss work.
In the post, Horn said “as we fight this public health crisis, we must give Oklahomans the tools they need to protect themselves and their communities.”
