Renewable energy meets border policy: OU seminar to address potential of US-Mexico economic corridor

OU will host a professor of renewable energy to discuss building energy infrastructure on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The featured speaker of the event is Luciano Castillo, the Kenninger professor of renewable energy and power systems in mechanical engineering at Purdue University, according to Purdue’s website.
According to OU's Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships’ website, the seminar will “detail the rationale for leveraging natural resources to produce renewable energy and water to create an economic corridor along the U.S.-Mexico border.”
Castillo's article, “A Bold Proposal for Easing the Venezuela-Colombia Migrant Crisis,” published in Scientific American, proposes a plan to ease the humanitarian crisis by using renewable energy to create jobs and spur the economy between Colombia and Venezuela.
“Let us build energy corridors instead of walls,” Castillo wrote in an email.
Castillo referenced another article from Scientific American by Mark Fischetti, in which he discusses the potential of a similar program between the U.S. and Mexico. Castillo said the article, titled "Bold Plan? Replace the Border Wall with an Energy–Water Corridor," is a summary of the seminar he will present at OU.
The seminar will be held in the Valero Lecture Hall in Gallogly Hall from 2–3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
