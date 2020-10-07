Recent Department of Education data shows Oklahoma has second-highest student loan default rate in US

Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of student loan defaulting in the nation according to U.S. Department of Education data released Sept. 30.
According to a LendEDU article analyzing the student loan default rates released by the Department of Education, a federal loan is considered to be in default if the payment is late for 270 days, and a private loan is considered default starting at 90-120 days late. The article read that defaulted loans are damaging to a person’s credit score and can also lead to garnishment of a tax refund, Social Security benefits and wages.
According to data from the Department of Education for fiscal year 2017, the article read, Oklahoma’s student loan default rate of 15.15 percent was second-worst in the country, trailing only Mississippi, which had a default rate of 15.19 percent.
According to the data, the national student loan default rate for fiscal year 2017 was 9.70 percent — a decrease of .4 percent from the previous year. However, for-profit institutions had the highest collective student loan default rate at 14.70 percent.
According to the article, Native American colleges had the highest student loan default rate at 19.73 percent, followed by historically Black colleges and universities, colleges with no ethnic majority reported and Hispanic colleges.
By contrast, four-year institutions at private, public and for-profit schools had the lowest student loan default rates compared to their two- and three-year school counterparts, according to the article. Results also indicated that states in the northeast and midwest had lower student loan default rates, while southern states had the highest.
