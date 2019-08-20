You are the owner of this article.
Rally opposing closure of American Organ Institute to be held at Evans Hall

Supporters of the OU’s American Organ Institute walk to Evans Hall June 17 to oppose its closure.

 Blake Douglas

A rally opposing the closure of the American Organ Institute will be held outside of Evans Hall after OU terminated several of the institute’s remaining employees earlier this week.

Nolan Reilly, an AOI alumnus who helped organize a rally in June after OU’s initial announcement of the closure, said students and supporters of the AOI will gather outside of Evans Hall once again at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Reilly said students and supporters of the AOI have been unable to get a meeting with interim OU President Joseph Harroz, senior vice president and provost Kyle Harper or chief financial officer Ken Rowe despite repeated requests. 

On June 15, Reilly told The Daily that the AOI offered to independently fund its operation — and had enough money to remain open for two years without university funding — but that OU administrators turned down the proposal. 

Supporters of the AOI have been voicing their support in the comment sections of university social media since June, and some have recently reported that they were blocked by OU social media pages.

On Monday, The Daily spoke to two freshmen students who were told they were required to change their majors the day they moved to campus, despite the university previously promising to teach out the program. 

AOI is the only program in the country that teaches students to build, repair and maintain pipe organs, and would be eliminated if the institute were to close.

According to a June 17 university press release, the institute’s operating cost is approximately $400,000 annually. As the only pipe organ repair and maintenance shop in Oklahoma, Reilly said the AOI generates around $200,000 in revenue annually from repair and maintenance contracts.

