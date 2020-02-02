You are the owner of this article.
alert

Railroad crossings blocked due to gate malfunctions, NPD spokesperson says

Train Tracks

A train crossing the train tracks at Lindsey Street Oct. 3.

 Alex Sigman/The Daily

Gates are malfunctioning at multiple railroad crossings in Norman, leading to traffic delays.

A spokesperson for the Norman Police Department told The Daily via text message that gates are malfunctioning. BNSF Railroad is aware and working to fix the issue, the spokesperson said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

