Questions arise about OU's use of emergency alert system to announce President-elect Gallogly's selection
OU sent out a text to all students, faculty and staff via the OU Alert system on Monday to announce the naming of the university's 14th president, calling for some to question why the alert system was used in such an instance.
Generally, the OU Alert system is used when there are emergencies in or around campus, when there is inclement weather and when campus is closed.
Monday's use of the alert to announce former oil executive and major OU donor James Gallogly as the university's next president didn't meet any of the normal criteria, but the university felt the announcement was important enough to warrant its use.
"The OU Alert system is primarily an emergency communication system, but it is occasionally used for other circumstances," OU press secretary Matt Epting said in a statement to The Daily. "In this case, it was determined it was appropriate to notify the entire university community of the presidential selection via OU Alert."
The alert, which went out several minutes early while the OU Board of Regents were still in executive session with the purpose of choosing OU's 14th president, was one of two that day. The second text that was sent was to notify the university of Gallogly's new email address.
"If you can't attend (the university-wide announcement) but want to share your thoughts, opinions, or ideas with the new President, please email him at 14pres@ou.edu #OU14PRES," the text read.
Gallogly will officially take over as president effective July 1 after President David Boren's retirement on June 30.
