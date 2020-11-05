Proud Boys members among counter-protesters at OU Ann Coulter appearance

Republican political pundit Ann Coulter came to OU Thursday night, and the Proud Boys followed.
In response to the media pundit’s discussion hosted by the OU student chapter of Turning Point USA at the Oklahoma Memorial Union, a protest formed by Student Advocates Against Governmental Injustice was met by a group including individuals wearing Proud Boys shirts and masks.
After students protested peacefully for an hour outside and inside the union, a group including self-identified Proud Boys entered the building and attempted to enter the ballroom where Coulter was speaking. Due to the ballroom being at capacity, the group of an estimated 10-15 members were denied access by event staff and began to move back outside. A Daily reporter witnessing the moment saw the words “Proud Boys” displayed on an estimated four to five members of the group’s T-shirts, captured by footage from an OU Nightly videographer.
According to Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys are self-described “western chauvinists” and a fraternal group spreading an “anti-political correctness” and “anti-white guilt” agenda. Recent actions of the Proud Boys have gained national attention, including clashes at Black Lives Matter protests in Seattle and Portland. Along with these instances, the group received a shoutout from President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate in October.
When asked to condemn white supremacists by moderator Chris Wallace, Trump called referred to “proud boys” and ordered them to “stand back.”
“The Proud Boys, stand back, and stand by,” Trump said.
While the group was reportedly labeled by the FBI as “an extremist group with ties to white nationalism,” according to a report by Michael McCabe, an official with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, the statement was later clarified by a Portland FBI official.
Renn Cannon, the special agent in charge of the Portland Division of the FBI, said FBI agents provided a background briefing to county officials on “domestically inspired acts of violence,” according to an article from Oregon Public Broadcasting, which included acts committed by members of the Proud Boys.
Coulter appeared at OU despite a history of “misogynistic, racist, xenophobic and ableist rhetoric” two days after Election Day, according to SAAGI member and microbiology senior Susie Kerr.
The Daily reached out to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith for comment at 8:21 p.m., but received no response by the time of publication.
Emily Wilkerson, president of the OU TPUSA chapter, asked The Daily to publish a text message exchange between herself and The Daily’s news managing editor as a statement from TPUSA on the Proud Boys members presence.
“Hey Emily, this is Blake from The Daily -- thanks for hosting us this evening. I was reaching out specifically regarding the report that a group including members of the Proud Boys showing up outside the event,” The Daily editor said in a text message to Wilkerson. “Didn’t know if TPUSA was wanting to offer any statement on this or disavow their presence, or any other general media statement from the evening.”
“Did they beat anyone up? Did they break any laws,” Wilkerson asked at 9:53 p.m. after being asked for comment.
“No violence, jeering with protesters -- though offering comment nonetheless,” The Daily editor replied.
“Then why are you talking to me about this,” Wilkerson replied.
“Both the Southern Poverty Law Center and the FBI have acknowledge(d) the group as an extremist group engaging in political violence, so their presence is fairly notable at any event,” The Daily editor replied.
“SPLC is America’s lea(d)ing hate group,” Wilkerson replied. “I can’t believe you’re citing them.”
“So no official statement,” The Daily editor replied.
“No,” Wilkerson said at 9:56 p.m.
At 9:58 p.m., Wilkerson sent another message to The Daily’s editor.
“Please print everything I responded to about the proud boys. That is my official statement,” Wilkerson replied. “Print in full with your questions. Do not edit. That’s the official statement."
The student protest began 30 minutes before Coulter’s speech on the east side of the union’s front lawn, then was moved into the building’s bottom floor after being denied access to the ballroom.
On their way out of the union, the protesters and the group including Proud Boys intersected at the east entrance briefly and exchanged insults including “fascist” and “racists.” After leaving the building, OUPD instructed protesters as well as a reporter from The Daily to “stay away” from the group including the Proud Boys.
SAAGI COVID officer and OU biology junior Logan Pesina said she saw the official Proud Boys logo printed on the group’s T-shirts and masks “clear as day.”
Fearful for protesters’ safety, Pesina instructed them to leave the event in groups in order to avoid potential conflict with the Proud Boys.
“Ann Coulter and Turning USA nationals took advantage of OU’s Turning Point chapter and the university’s protection of free speech as the least expensive means of getting onto public campus and bringing hateful ideologies with them,” OU Student Government Association President Justin Norris tweeted at 8:46 p.m., roughly 45 minutes after the event’s conclusion. “This event benefited them, not one student."
Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:26 p.m. to correct Ann Coulter's name spelling in the headline from "Anne."
