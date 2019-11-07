You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Protestors occupy Evans Hall as a part of climate strike

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Climate Strike (copy)

OU students and activists protest climate change in a strike hosted by the Environmental Justice Coalition Oklahoma on the South Oval and in Evans Hall Nov. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Protesters are currently sitting on the floor of the president's office in Evans Hall as part of a strike against OU's sustainability efforts.

The strike, organized by the Environmental Justice Coalition of Oklahoma, is taking place due to the university's “failure to offer sufficient sustainable transportation and dining options, and as well as its significant monetary ties to oil and gas corporations,” according to a press release.

After speeches by a few speakers, the protestors marched into Evans Hall and sat in the president's office, and said they do not plan on moving until they have a conversation with interim OU President Joseph Harroz -- who had been attending a meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in the morning.

Law enforcement later arrived to the area, and a fire marshal was reportedly on the way to ensure the group was not presenting a fire hazard. 

The group also provided The Daily with a list of their demands to the university. The list calls for environmental reform in areas of financial, social and sustainability.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt arrived at one point in the strike, and Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Assistant Dean of Students Brynn Daves communicated with organizers of the protest to try to arrange for an official meeting with members of the department. But members of the group said they will remain there until they meet with Harroz.

Tags

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments