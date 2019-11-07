Protestors occupy Evans Hall as a part of climate strike

Protesters are currently sitting on the floor of the president's office in Evans Hall as part of a strike against OU's sustainability efforts.
The strike, organized by the Environmental Justice Coalition of Oklahoma, is taking place due to the university's “failure to offer sufficient sustainable transportation and dining options, and as well as its significant monetary ties to oil and gas corporations,” according to a press release.
After speeches by a few speakers, the protestors marched into Evans Hall and sat in the president's office, and said they do not plan on moving until they have a conversation with interim OU President Joseph Harroz -- who had been attending a meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in the morning.
Law enforcement later arrived to the area, and a fire marshal was reportedly on the way to ensure the group was not presenting a fire hazard.
The group also provided The Daily with a list of their demands to the university. The list calls for environmental reform in areas of financial, social and sustainability.
These are there demands that were handed out. pic.twitter.com/hddMBgHUh3— em (@emmarileydavis) November 7, 2019
Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt arrived at one point in the strike, and Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Assistant Dean of Students Brynn Daves communicated with organizers of the protest to try to arrange for an official meeting with members of the department. But members of the group said they will remain there until they meet with Harroz.
“We will move once we have our meeting with the president,” a member said.— em (@emmarileydavis) November 7, 2019
