Price College of Business lecture series to host discussion with Nobel Prize winner in economics, NYU professor

Robert Engle

Nobel Prize for economics winner Robert Engle will speak at OU Sept. 19.

 via stern.nyu.edu

A winner of the Nobel Prize for economics will speak next week at an OU lecture series.

Robert Engle, the Michael Armellino Professor of Management and Financial Services at the New York University Stern School of Business, is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the Meacham Auditorium in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, according to a university press release. 

Engle’s discussion, “Prospects of Global Financial Stability,” will include a question-and-answer session and a reception after, according to the release. The event is being held as part of the Deane and Ginger Kanaly Lecture Series through the Michael F. Price College of Business. 

Engle’s work with University of California-San Diego professor Clive W. J. Granger is well known in the field of economics, according to the release. Engle and Granger revealed that economic formulas relating to income predictions were outdated.

Their work showed that the relation of income to money supply change could not be used to predict how the economy will react in the future, according to the release.

“By helping expose our students and the university community to the expertise and wisdom of guest presenters like Mr. Engle, we are able to further inspire our students to become the leaders our state and nation need,” Wayne Thomas, interim dean of the Michael F. Price College of Business, said in the release.

