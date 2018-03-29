President-elect James Gallogly's donation history includes Republican political campaigns
OU President-designate James Gallogly has donated to several political campaigns, including those of Republicans Mitt Romney, George W. Bush and John Boehner.
According to the Donor Lookup page on OpenSecrets.org, Center for Responsive Politics, Gallogly donated to multiple organizations between 2000 and 2014. Most of these donations were to Republican candidates and leaders, including Mitt Romney in 2012, George W. Bush in 2004 and John Boehner in 2012 and 2014.
His donations ranged from $300 to $2,600, according to the website.
He also donated $5,000 to the Republican National Committee in 2012, a total of $2,000 to the American Chemistry Council in 2000 and 2001, and $625 to LyondellBasell Industries in 2011, the company by which he was employed at the time.
Gallogly and his wife have also conducted a number of philanthropic donations to legal nonprofits and environmental preservation organizations through the Gallogly Family Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.