President-elect James Gallogly's donation history includes Republican political campaigns

James Gallogly

OU's next president, James Gallogly, looks into the crowd during the announcement of his appointment March 26.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

OU President-designate James Gallogly has donated to several political campaigns, including those of Republicans Mitt Romney, George W. Bush and John Boehner.

According to the Donor Lookup page on OpenSecrets.org, Center for Responsive Politics, Gallogly donated to multiple organizations between 2000 and 2014. Most of these donations were to Republican candidates and leaders, including Mitt Romney in 2012, George W. Bush in 2004 and John Boehner in 2012 and 2014.

His donations ranged from $300 to $2,600, according to the website.

He also donated $5,000 to the Republican National Committee in 2012, a total of $2,000 to the American Chemistry Council in 2000 and 2001, and $625 to LyondellBasell Industries in 2011, the company by which he was employed at the time.

Gallogly and his wife have also conducted a number of philanthropic donations to legal nonprofits and environmental preservation organizations through the Gallogly Family Foundation.

