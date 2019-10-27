You are the owner of this article.
Power outages affect multiple areas of Norman; over 3,600 affected, according to OG&E

  • Updated
OG&E

The logo for Oklahoma Gas & Electric.

 via Wikimedia Commons

Update 11:54 a.m.: According to an email from The Cottages obtained by The Daily, OG&E reported that repairs to the power line have been completed and power there should be restored.

Update 11:30 a.m.: Power in at least one portion of The Cottages has reportedly been restored, according to a resident.

Multiple power outages have affected the Norman area, according to a tweet from Oklahoma Gas & Electric.

According to OG&E’s System Watch map, 3,630 customers have been affected by three outages in Norman, affecting residences on East Lindsey Street between 12th Avenue and 24th Avenue. The outage included The Cottages and Crimson Park, among other local residences.

According to the map, the outages were reported at 10:34 a.m., with restoration time for the outages estimated at 12:02 p.m. to 1:34 p.m.

“Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” OG&E said in multiple replies addressing the outages. “If you haven’t done so already, please report your outage online at http://OGE.com or at 405-272-9595.”

