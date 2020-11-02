Two OU graduates will compete in the Oklahoma Senate District 15 race Tuesday as Republican incumbent Rob Standridge seeks to defend the seat he has held since 2012 from Democrat challenger and former Norman City Councilmember Alex Scott.
A longtime pharmacist, Standridge has served on the Senate Energy Committee, the Health and Human Services Committee and the Transportation Committee. He has recently worked to author legislation to support police departments across the state and mandate harsher penalties for those who destroy property in riots, according to his official Senate webpage.
Scott became the youngest city council member in Norman history in July 2018 after defeating then-incumbent Kyle Allison, then graduated from OU in May 2019 with a degree in public administration. Scott has also drawn criticism for supporting budget cuts for the Norman Police Department as a member of the city council, which she left to run for state senate.
The Daily spoke to both candidates about their priorities and campaign promises should they be elected in Tuesday’s general election.
Rob Standridge (R)
Standridge — who graduated from OU with a pharmacy degree in 1993 — said the top issue facing Oklahoma this election cycle is health care, particularly as the state prepares to find funding for its expanded Medicaid system after the passage of State Question 802 on June 30.
Standridge cited an Oct. 28 article from the Oklahoma Policy Institute when discussing his opposition to SQ 802, and said Medicaid expansion will harm both providers and patients in need by “selling off” the state Medicaid system.
“What it does is it puts a for-profit middleman in there, and I'm very familiar with middlemen. I've been in the pharmacy business for 30 years. I'm very familiar with middlemen and how they can decimate coverage and harm patients,” Standridge said. “The result will be the degradation in care and a very drastic increase in the cost to taxpayers.”
Oklahoma’s typically low national rankings in overall health — driven by high rates of smoking, infant mortality and a high uninsured population, according to the United Health Foundation — have less to do with a lack of Medicaid resources and more to do with Oklahomans’ lifestyles, Standridge said.
“Our health stats are low — I mean, we're not good there,” Standridge said, “but it's not because we don't have a good Medicaid system. It's because our lifestyles aren't where they should be, and that's not a thing that can be controlled because of one insurance plan over another.”
Though he said there are “always things that can be done better,” Standridge said he was pleased overall with Oklahoma’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic — and particularly with the speed of development of a vaccine for the virus, with at least one vaccine expected to launch in late November.
“I don't think folks are realizing how amazing (and) unprecedented that is. I don't think as long as the FDA has existed, there's ever been any drugs approved at this level of speed,” Standridge said. “Obviously, I want them to be safe vaccine technology, (but) whether you like it, whether you agree with it or not, having a vaccine come out in a period of months is unbelievable — and I don't think (President Donald) Trump necessarily deserves the credit, more the drug companies, everybody that worked on that (COVID-19) task force.”
Standridge said from a pharmaceutical perspective, he has no concerns about the speed with which the vaccines are being trialed.
“It all definitely looks aboveboard. I always respect people's choice, whether it comes to their health care, or education, or whatever,” Standridge said. “That's why I passed Right to Try when I first got elected — in fact, Oklahoma, I'm very proud to say, was one of the first states to pass Right to Try and carry that legislation.”
Right to Try is a way for patients diagnosed with life-threatening or terminal illnesses — or who have tried other means of treatment without success — to gain access to clinical trials for treatments not yet fully approved, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Standridge said COVID-19 is one of the most severe among viruses like SARS and the H1N1 flu he has seen throughout his career, but he would not cross the line of government mandating anything, such as wearing masks, to stem the tide of diseases.
“COVID-19 is the most serious strain of these types of viruses I've seen since practicing, so it's a deadly virus, no question,” Standridge said. “We can't ignore it, but we can't just try to completely run away from it. … I always fall short of government mandates. I mean, we always see people mandate things, and obviously they then don't apply the same mandate to themselves.”
The other major issue Standridge addressed was law enforcement. The Norman City Council narrowly voted against a grant that would provide “protective equipment for crowd management” during its Oct. 14 meeting, but Standridge said he supported the use of more militarized protective gear that might allow officers to act more defensively.
“If you can sit behind a barricade or a uniform that's more protective, maybe you could always have a more defensive stance — but again, I don't want to get outside of any area of expertise,” Standridge said.
According to his campaign website, Standridge is also a proponent of reforming Oklahoma’s prison systems to become a “place which a person avoids at all costs” by implementing 12-hour work days of “tough, hard labor.”
Standridge said he would appeal to young voters by telling them he is a proponent of “The American Dream” and helping young people be successful and find opportunities out of college.
“I want to do things to give everybody that comes out of OU the best chance to be the next millionaire in Oklahoma, next billionaire in Oklahoma. I want the wealth to be here and the growth of wealth to be yours,” Standridge said. “(Scott) thinks that capitalism is a global pandemic — she compared it to COVID-19. I mean, that's not what students should want when they come out. They should want the American Dream.
"The success is not relying on the government, the success is relying on their own willingness to work hard, and allowing them to take a little bit of money and turn it into a lot of money.”
Alex Scott (D)
Scott said some of her top priorities are environmental justice, community health care and tax equity in Oklahoma’s taxation laws.
“Lake Thunderbird right here at home is a major drinking water source for Norman, Midwest City and Del City, and it's also heavily contaminated,” Scott said. “So water, air and land quality monitors are all extremely important to me.”
Scott said part of the reason environmental protection is one of her primary concerns is because the health of the local environment can often be seen reflected in the health of local communities, particularly in community ability to produce its own food independently of larger corporations.
“I think healthy communities promoting food sovereignty is a really big one for me, because people being dependent on other large entities for their groceries and most basic resources reduces sovereignty and leads to food deserts like we see in Oklahoma City,” Scott said. “I think food sovereignty is a really great way to sort of take back our power.”
One of the largest threats to Oklahoma’s environments, Scott said, is fracking conducted by oil and gas companies across the state. Scott is an advocate for transitioning the state’s economy away from reliance on oil and gas resources and instead pushing for adoption and expansion of renewable energy resources.
“All of our aquifers in Oklahoma are contaminated, and it is largely due to fracking. The oil and gas industry has gone completely unchecked in our state, and has ripped our resources literally out from underneath our feet, and then not given back into the state, into the communities,” Scott said. “The earthquakes that we have — the seismic activity that we have seen over the past 20 years — is a result of unchecked fracking and the exploitation of land and resources by the oil and gas industry.”
Although oil and gas has been the backbone of Oklahoma’s economy for years, Scott said, there is opportunity for the state to capitalize on renewable energy resources if state leaders are willing to make the transition and help the oil and gas workers who could lose jobs to be trained for positions in renewable energy fields.
In April, a National Geographic project analyzed the wind industry’s impact on Oklahoma — wind farms in the state contribute over 7,400 megawatts to the national power grid, according to the article, and the industry has provided “around 9,000 jobs” as of April 20.
“It is incumbent upon state leadership and legislators to say, ‘Hey, we need to make this transition. But here, we're going to provide some vocational training, because we want to get you into new jobs,’” Scott said. “I think we have to take care of people. … There's a resistance (to the shift) not only from the powers that be, but also from the workers who went into the industry because they know it pays well, because they want to take care of their families.”
Being aware of and conserving healthy environments is another way the state can focus on its health care and improving Oklahomans’ overall health as well, Scott said, alongside expanding resources to address mental health statewide.
“When I talk about health care, I really think about healthy communities and what that looks like, and trying to take a more holistic view of health care, because people often just think about health insurance, doctors, hospitals and things like that,” Scott said. “I really think it means investing as well — in education so that our students have mental health resources and well-trained counselors to help them deal with the stresses that they're figuring out.”
Scott’s focus on tax equity, she said, means she would push for the state’s tax burden to be redistributed to tax the wealthiest Oklahomans — specifically millionaires and billionaires — at a higher rate due to their increased income.
“I believe raising the corporate income tax is something that we should absolutely consider, and especially in a pandemic, I think we can absolutely afford to impose a one-time billionaire tax — and I say one time just because it's a pandemic, kind of a one-off scenario, but if it were really up to me, the billionaires would pay their fair share in taxes,” Scott said. “We've got to look at something that will be more equitable, because what we've been doing — putting the tax burden on the backs of working families — is not working for families.”
Scott differed greatly from her opponent when asked if law enforcement in Norman or elsewhere should have access to extensive riot equipment and armored vehicles.
“No, it is not necessary at all. Even in larger cities, I fundamentally disagree with granting the police with greater militarization and greater authority,” Scott said. “I support public services, I support all of those things. I do not support authoritarianism.”
Scott has criticized police for “protecting property, not bodies” in the past — a position she says partially stems from the numerous instances of being “disregarded” by police when reporting stalking and sexual violence toward herself or others.
According to her campaign website, Scott aims to reform the state’s criminal justice system, which she said is currently geared toward maximizing profits for private prisons.
Scott said she has been most successful when talking to lifelong Republican voters face-to-face and hopes they will become a part of her support base.
“A little while ago I talked with a man out in rural Oklahoma, and he asked me why (I thought) he was so oppressed — he said, ‘Well back in my day, I had nothing. I worked really hard, and this is all I have and the state has taken from me,’” Scott said. “And I'm like, ‘That is oppression, you’re being oppressed,’ and so he's like, ‘Damn, OK.’ It comes down to basically like, in that cage is like, you know, making sure that people know, we're all on an equal playing field. I am for the people, and the incumbent is for special interest groups in the legislature.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.