Petition to recall Norman Mayor Breea Clark falls short of signature goal, Ward 3 councilmember to face recall election

  • Updated
Breea Clark (copy)

Norman Mayor Breea Clark thanks the event organizers for holding the George Floyd candlelight memorial on June 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

After over two months of gathering signatures, the Norman city clerk announced only one of the five recall petitions supported by the Unite Norman group contained sufficient signatures to force a recall election.

While Mayor Breea Clark's 20,661 signatures are still being verified, over 3,600 have already been found invalid. This made it impossible to meet the required 18,154 signatures for Clark's recall election, according to a press release from City of Norman spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer.

Signatures were found to be invalid due to not being a registered Norman voter, unverifiable names, duplicate entries or a name not matching the registered address, according to the release. 

Clark responded on Twitter, saying she wanted to to encourage residents to "move past the divisiveness and focus on working together to create a better future" for Norman.

Ward 3 councilmember Alison Petrone received 3,444 signatures, of which 2,580 were verified as eligible voters. According to the release, 2,573 signatures were required for the recall petition to be valid.

"While the lengthy verification process for the mayoral petition is not yet complete, we have made enough progress to determine that there are insufficient signatures to meet the requirement to proceed with an election,” said City Clerk Brenda Hall in the release. “Our staff will continue to work overtime to complete the final verification process for this petition.”

According to the release, the Norman Transcript and the City of Norman website will post a legal notice once final verification is complete. 

Beth Wallis is a senior journalism major and political science minor, and news editor for The Daily. Previously, she worked as a junior news reporter covering university research and news managing editor.

