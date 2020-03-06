You are the owner of this article.
Paycom withdraws advertising at OU over interim President Joseph Harroz response to recent racial incidents

Paycom CEO Chad Richison withdrew advertising at OU due to OU interim President Joseph Harroz's response to recent racist incidents on campus. 

Following two racist incidents involving professors using the n-word during classes in February, Paycom, an online payroll and human resource technology provider based in Oklahoma City, will no longer advertise at OU, according to an article from The Oklahoman.

According to the article, Paycom CEO Chad Richison criticized the university’s response to the most recent racist incidents at OU in a letter addressed to OU interim President Joseph Harroz. One incident involved an OU journalism professor comparing the n-word to the phrase “OK, Boomer” and another took place when an OU history professor repeatedly used the n-word when reading aloud from a document in class.

“Your inaction to implement appropriate employment practices tells the world of your continued effort to sanction unacceptable behavior,” Richison wrote in the letter. “Additionally, your assertion that derogatory and offensive statements are protected by free speech inaccurately signals to alumni, employers, faculty and others that a professor, administrator or regent has the authority to say racially motivated or offensive words on campus because you have advised and assured them they are protected.”

In the letter, Richison wrote that his grievances were with the university leadership — specifically the OU Board of Regents — who he accused of showing “their beliefs of racial injustice through meaningless statements through interim President Harroz,” according to the article.

The company is still in the process of evaluating the exact amount it spends on advertising at OU, according to the article, but a Paycom spokesperson confirmed to The Oklahoman that the number is in the six-figure range. 

The advertising halt will not affect Paycom’s marketing in OU Career Services, which helps students find jobs after graduation, according to the article.

