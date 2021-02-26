OU's student union Chick-Fil-A offers its full menu excluding breakfast

The Chick-fil-A located in the Oklahoma Memorial Student Union food court is now offering its full menu, minus breakfast.
Grilled and green items will return to the menu, including the cobb, market and spicy southwest salads and grilled sandwiches and nuggets. The location will also offer a 30-count regular or grilled nugget box, according to a 12:01 p.m. tweet from OU Campus Dining.
Previously, the location limited its menu, serving eight and 12- count regular nugget meals, regular and spicy chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken cool wraps and milkshakes.
Hours of operation will remain from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meal exchange hours are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.