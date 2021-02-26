You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU's student union Chick-Fil-A offers its full menu excluding breakfast

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Chick-fil-a temporary closure

A sign regarding Chick-fil-A’s temporary closure in the Union during the first day of school on Aug. 24.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Chick-fil-A located in the Oklahoma Memorial Student Union food court is now offering its full menu, minus breakfast. 

Grilled and green items will return to the menu, including the cobb, market and spicy southwest salads and grilled sandwiches and nuggets. The location will also offer a 30-count regular or grilled nugget box, according to a 12:01 p.m. tweet from OU Campus Dining.

Previously, the location limited its menu, serving eight and 12- count regular nugget meals, regular and spicy chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken cool wraps and milkshakes.

Hours of operation will remain from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meal exchange hours are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments