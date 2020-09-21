OU's Price College of Business sees two programs rise in college rankings

OU’s Price College of Business saw two of its programs rise in the U.S. News and World Report 2021 college rankings.
According to a Sept. 17 press release sent from Price College, Price’s international business program rose five spots to No. 24 in the nation, and the Tom Love Division of Entrepreneurship and Development rose four spots to rank No. 27 nationally.
“We are excited to see our undergraduate program and the international business and entrepreneurship majors, in particular, continue to receive the much-deserved national attention they have earned,” Corey Phelps, Price College dean, said in the release. “Our faculty and staff are committed to delivering, even in a time of unprecedented challenges, the high-quality education our students deserve, and I am grateful that their hard work is receiving such an important and distinguished recognition.”
The school rankings are based on judgments of deans and senior faculty from other institutions, according to the release.
Each school in the rankings must have an accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which only five percent of schools globally have received. OU has continuously held this accreditation since 1917 and recently had it extended for another five years, according to the release.
The college’s undergraduate program as a whole is ranked No. 34 among public universities and No. 53 among all universities in the nation, according to the release.
“Our undergraduate business program prepares leaders of the future who are resilient and well-rounded by combining a strong academic foundation with many experiential learning opportunities, such as studying abroad, new venture development, leadership growth, multicultural business programs and philanthropic enterprises,” Laku Chidambaram, senior associate dean of Price College, said in the release. “This combination, along with the strong work ethic of our students, make them exceptionally qualified to innovate and excel in a global economy where change is the only certainty.”
