OU's Office of the Registrar details final grading instructions, Pass/No Pass option availability for spring semester

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Flag

An OU flag on campus.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

OU’s registrar office released a memo to faculty April 29 detailing the final grading instructions for the spring semester.

The memo states that the latest date to report final grades for the spring semester is noon on Tuesday, May 12, and for the condensed spring session courses, it will be noon on Wednesday, June 10.

The memo makes a special distinction between classes in the spring semester and the spring session regarding OU’s Pass/No Pass option, as it is only available for the spring semester courses.

The Pass/No Pass option will be available to students through ONE between the dates of May 13–20, and faculty will not be allowed to enter grades or make any changes during this seven-day window, according to the memo. The Learn Anywhere grading policy page also includes a screenshot of this process in ONE.

According to the grading policy, all course grades of D or better at the undergraduate level will convert to pass, and course grades of C or better at the graduate level will convert to pass. 

The memo states that grades of S (satisfactory) and U (unsatisfactory) may be used in grading certain courses identified at the discretion of the college, but these courses “must be of a non-competitive nature and the entire course must be graded on this basis.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments